Android's mascot throughout its whole history has been everyone's favorite green robot, unofficially dubbed the Bugdroid. Google might have stopped creating fun mascot statues to commemorate new OS releases, but the Android team has started off 2021 with a tutorial video for creating an origami Bugdroid.

A new video uploaded today on the Android Developers YouTube channel shows how to build an origami Android. The plans were made by Google software engineer Lisa Nguyen Quang Do, and put together on video by Google VP engineer Seang Chau.

The end result after around 11 minutes of folding is a Bugdroid head (remember, Google cut off the body in 2019) that doubles as a finger puppet. A PDF printout of the instructions is available here (mirror).