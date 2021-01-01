Lenovo has been producing Chromebooks for many years at this point, but the company only recently became interested in selling high-end models. One of those is the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630, which is now available from the company's online store for $499.99. That's a $100 discount from the price a few days ago, and $400 off the original retail price of $899.99.

The model on sale is a bit on the older side, as it's using an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor instead of the newer 10th-gen chips we're starting to see in other Chromebooks. The other specifications are respectable, though: 128GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM, and a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS touchscreen.

Google says the Yoga Chromebook C630 will receive Chrome OS until June 2025, at the earliest. You can buy the laptop from Lenovo's website at the link below, but you'll have to use coupon code HAPPYNEWYOGA10 at checkout to get the full discount.