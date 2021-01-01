According to Samsung’s own release timeline, Android 11 was supposed to reach older Galaxy flagships only starting this month. But the company gave Galaxy S10 Lite owners an early treat as the One UI 3 build started rolling out a couple of days before Christmas in India. Now the update is reaching even more users, as Samsung appears to be moving towards a broader release.
As you'd expect, the update brings the full host of Android 11 features to the Galaxy S10 Lite, including all those neat software tricks you've been hearing about. The latest version of One UI has been optimized to make the interface and transitions feel smoother, while many customization features have also been included. This release also includes the most recent December 2020 security patch.
This big update weighs a little over 2GB, so make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before hitting the download button. It’s rather interesting (and uncommon) that the Lite model in the S10 family got the update before the main phones, and we're still waiting for all those phones to get bumped to Android 11 in the US.
