Welcome to New Year's Day, everyone. 2021 is here, so we can all finally put 2020 behind us. In celebration of this wondrous day, I have more than a few notable sales to share with everyone. First up is Poweramp Full Version Unlocker, and just as the name implies, this is the app that unlocks the full feature set of one of the most powerful music players on the platform. Next, I have The House of Da Vinci, one of the more well-known escape room games on the platform that's easily worth a look. Last I have Monopoly, which comes from Marmalade Game Studio, a developer that's offering a handful of Hasbro-themed sales today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 36 temporarily free and 73 on-sale apps and games for New Year's Day.
Free
Apps
- Big Ben Bonger PLUS $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Tunable: Music Practice Tools $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Paint By Numbers Creator Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Daily Schedule Todo List 2021 | Notes Reminder $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bitory - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jumpies 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Freelancer 2: Idle gamedev life simulator [VIP] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merge Attack : Attack on Legion $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Music player PRO - 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pipes puzzle game - 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ShapeOminoes $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Japes - HD icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- [EOL] Jono Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- [EOL] Tabloid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 3D Dollar Sign Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Anoo Icon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Anoobul Icon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Basicone $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gear Sun 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hejo $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pino Icon $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Spheroid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ciclo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pure Icon Pack: Minimalist & Colorful & Clean $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- 3D Anatomy $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Hermit Premium • Unlocker $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- NoteBook Pro: Notepad Text Photo Notes $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- BackCountry Navigator TOPO GPS PRO $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Car Costs Complete: consumption- and cost-control $2.70 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Abs workout PRO $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Image Optimizer & Compressor 2020 Recommended $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Look Up -Pop Up Dictionary Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MePlayer Movie Pro Player $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sendmate [share files using wifi] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peakview - peak identification $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sound booster SoundWave Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ultra Sound booster SoundWave Boom $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unicorn Blocker:Adblocker, Fast & Private $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Linn: Path of Orchards Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Moment : the Temple of Time $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Enpuzzled $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Naked King $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Path to Mnemosyne $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Nomad Elite (Oreo+) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Swapperoo $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wolf and Eggs game for watches $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Tiny Bang Story－point and click adventure game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Simulator Z - Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) $3.00 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fondant: Neumorphic KLWP $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nae for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pix - Minimal Black/White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Automatic Daily Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Arcade Daze XP $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Monotone - Dark Icon Pack $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- N+ Launcher Pro - Nougat 7.0 / Oreo 8.0 / Pie 9.0 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Circa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CRiOS Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CRiOS Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CRiOS X - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cuticon Round - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flyme 8 - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MIU! 12 - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Olympia Sticker - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Orb - 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Wallpaper 4K Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
