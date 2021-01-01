Slowly but surely, Samsung is rolling out its Android 11 update (also known as One UI 3.0) across its product lineup. In the United States, most carrier variants of the Galaxy S20 series started receiving the OS upgrade in December, and now the carrier-unlocked models are joining the party.
It appears that the One UI 3.0 rollout to carrier-unlocked Galaxy S20 phones started as early as two weeks ago, but reports are starting to become more widespread. The rollout to unlocked models comes shortly after One UI 3.0 started appearing on the Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T models.
Have an unlocked S20 ultra. Just got the update this morning. Haven't had time to play with it much but so far I like it.
— Dan H (@frostyd241) December 24, 2020
Installed today on my unlocked S20+. Definitely the earliest I've ever gotten an Android update on a Samsung phone.
— Noah (@killingwithcake) December 22, 2020
My unlocked S20+ finally got the update today as well!
— Steven Cook-Stratton (@StevenStratJr) December 21, 2020
The update is more or less identical to the software rolling out to other S20 models. Samsung's Android 11 package includes the custom One UI 3.0 skin, which includes new features for Samsung applications and an updated design. Android 11 itself includes new media controls, Bubbles for notifications, more Emoji, and much more.
