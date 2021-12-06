2021 was a lot of things — among others, it was a good year for smartphones. We saw foldables finally come into their own, prices began to creep down rather than up, and some of the best software ever released landed in the last year. The Android Police editors have been deliberating over our personal favorites ahead of our own Most Wanted Editors' Choice Awards, but now it's time to start our Readers' Choice awards process, beginning today with your nominations.

This is the third year running that we've done our Readers' Choice award, and the format will be about the same — though I am hoping I may have a twist for you once voting itself actually begins. If you've been circulating here at Android Police for a while, all this will sound pretty familiar, though.

Because it's impractical for us to run a poll with every phone released in 2021, readers will nominate phones to be included in that poll beginning today, December 6th, and running until Saturday, December 11th. Readers can nominate their favorite phone released in this calendar year by including the complete name of the phone in a comment below or by up-voting existing comments. An as-yet-unknown number of top-voted options (probably around ten) will be selected for the final vote. Because of this format, we do have a few ground rules we'd ask you to adhere to so we can keep things running smoothly:

Top-level comments should clearly state a phone model name and manufacturer. (You can say more, but at least say that much in a place that's easy to see.) Try to keep the signal-to-noise ratio down and restrict additional discussion to sub-comments to make it easier for us to sort through, please.

Try not to create duplicate items, as it can make it difficult to keep track of votes and eliminate duplicate voting. Only the top-voted nominee for a given phone will be considered, and we'll do our best to actively prune dupes.

You can vote as many times as you'd like for different phones during the nomination process; downvotes will not count toward final consideration.

We try to be hands-off, but the final list may also be subject to editorial curation or slight modification (merging individual phones into a shared series/name, that kind of thing).

As I've been teasing for years, I'm hoping that I'll find a way to bring ranked-choice voting to the Readers' Choice poll in time for this weekend, but no promises. The options for making a ranked-choice online poll that I've seen out there so far aren't very good (though feel free to ping me separately from comments if you know of a good one). Odds are we'll probably do the same first-past-the-post style vote we've done the two prior years — sorry.

We're still internally deliberating when it comes to the Most Wanted Editors' Choice Awards, but now is your opportunity to make your voice heard and convince your fellow readers to get behind your favorite phone from 2021 and maybe end a line of Pixel victories stretching back to 2019.

Brighten up your bedside table with a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 and smart lightbulb for just $25 You'll enjoy waking up and turning in with these gadgets

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email