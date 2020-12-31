Samsung's next flagship phones have already leaked a few times, but not much has been shared officially about the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. That has finally changed, as Samsung has the first teaser for the new devices on the company's YouTube channel.

The teaser is just that — a video teasing the new phones with no details whatsoever. It shows how the design of the Galaxy S series has evolved over the past decade, ending with "A new Galaxy awaits" and the year 2021. The Galaxy S21 isn't mentioned by name, nor is there a confirmed date for the next 'Unpacked' event (where Samsung typically reveals new products).

Galaxy S-series phones have typically been released in February-March for the past few years, but the S21 is expected to make an appearance as early as January 14th.