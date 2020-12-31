Earlier this year, Google gave Photos a fresh look that featured a new Memories tab at the top of the app. With the year coming to an end, that tab is now picking up a "Year in Review" story that will show you your 2020 in pictures, and even let you generate a photo book, if you so wish.

The story will sift through all the images you've uploaded to the cloud backup service this year. Like other Google Photo memories, you can tap on the edges to jump around, or opt to view all photos from a single day.

There's also an option to generate a book from all the memories that you see in the story — you can tap on "Preview book" at the bottom left and edit it to your liking. Apart from the memories you see in the story, Google will also add related photos it thinks you might like.

If Google Photos hasn't notified you about your Year in Review, you might have to wait for a bit — the feature still hasn't hit all users yet.