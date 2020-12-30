Samsung's been at the top of its game when it comes to software updates lately, and most recently that's taken the shape of bringing One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy family. Hot on the heels of the Note 20 series getting a taste of Android 11, Samsung is now rolling out One UI 3.0 to the Notes of yesteryear — the Note10 and the Note10+.
Surprisingly, the update has landed a couple of days earlier than the scheduled release of January 2021. This doesn't happen quite often, so if you're a Note10 owner, you may consider this to be a year-end treat from Samsung. The update is currently going out to the Exynos variants in different countries across Europe. Global models of the Note10 (SM-N970F) and the Note10+ (SM-N975F) are currently receiving the Android 11 update (N97xFXXU6ETLL) in Germany.
We're also seeing the Note10+ 5G (model number SM-N976B) getting its update (N976BXXU6ETLL) in Switzerland and Germany. It includes the December 2020 security patch and several new One UI-specific changes.
It's unclear when the release will be made available in other countries. But given that the rollout has begun in at least a few places earlier than expected, we'll hopefully see it spread even further as January gets started.
