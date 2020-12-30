Google's image processing algorithms have been lauded far and wide, and they're the reason modded Google Camera apps are so sought-after by smartphone camera enthusiasts. Google Camera version 8.0 introduced with the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G added a bunch of useful features — such as Storage Saver mode — which were eventually rolled out to older Pixels with v8.1. Now, developers have released a modded version of Google Camera 8.1 that also works on non-Pixel devices.

PX Mod v8.1 comes from developer Urnyx05, who has based it on Google Camera 8.1.008. This means you should be able to try out new features such as Cinematic Pan and Audio Zoom on your non-Pixel device.

Here's the full changelog:

Changelog • Added all the fixes necessary for the first start

• Added Color Transform to fix saturation on devices with dull colors

• Added an option to disable tracking focus

• Added an option to disable motion photos

• Added OPModes to fix EIS

• Added buttons in the drop-down menu to enable/disable AWB

• Disabled Sabre on unsupported sensors

• Added an option to choose between Pixel 2, Pixel 3, IMX586, and IMX686 AWB

• Improved colors on Mi Note 10

• Added an option to disable Synthetic Fill Flash

• Added an option to disable auto night sight on portrait and photo

You can download the latest PX Mod APK from the handy Gcam Hub. While it should work on most devices, the developer mentions that it may not work on some Samsung, OnePlus, and Snapdragon-845 powered smartphones.