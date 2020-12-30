OnePlus revealed earlier this month that it will release a smartwatch in 2021, though it's still unclear if it will use Google's Wear OS platform or custom-built software (like Huawei and Samsung's wearables). However, if a new report is accurate, a cheaper fitness band might reach the finish line before a full-blown OnePlus smartwatch is ready.

Android Central is reporting that OnePlus will release a fitness band before its regular smartwatch is ready. The band is expected to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2021, and will be priced around $40. That places it in competition with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Galaxy Fit2, Wyze Band (pictured above), and other low-end wearables. The OnePlus band is likely to have an AMOLED screen, water resistance, and multi-day battery life.

Given the close proximity of OnePlus to Oppo, any fitness band from OnePlus could be based on the Oppo Band, which was released in June. The Oppo Band has a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, 12 sports tracking modes, waterproofing up to 50 meters, but no GPS. It costs CNY 199, which works out to be around $30 at the current exchange rate.