This story was originally published and last updated .
Asus was among the first brands that got a head start with their Android 11 beta trials back in September, closely following the official release for Pixels. But the company took far too long to patch everything up and ready the final builds, which it's only just doing now. Asus has just begun rolling out the Android 11 update to its older flagship ZenFone 6, with its home market of Taiwan getting it first.
The company’s community forum ZenTalk got updated a little while ago with a post announcing Android 11’s release for the ZenFone 6. Based on what we could understand from translating the changelog, Asus has given its custom skin ZenUI a fresh new look with this update and introduced a few customization options along with all the highlight features of Android 11. You can check out the full changelog (translated) below and make of it what you will.
- Upgraded system to Android 11
- Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 11. If you need to go back Android 10,please refer to the official website that remeber it will erase all data from your device.
- Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 11.
- Removed Private Listening, ZenUI Help, and one hand mode
- Integrated PowerMaster features into Battery Settings. Removed Avast scanning engine.
- Removed Smart group, Icon alignment and Icon packs functions in Launcher. Allowed to organize app icons across screens after tapping empty area
- Implement new ZenUI design and features
- Improvement of the Quick Settings panel design, and support media control. Removed Multi-window tile and added Nearby Share tile (Need to add manually)
- “Auto-download and install via Wi-Fi” is always on in System when upgraded.
- Support navigation gestures for 3rd-party launcher.
Asus has already started the staged rollout of the latest ZenUI version 18.0610.2011.107 to eligible devices. ZenFone 6 owners in other markets shouldn't have to wait too long to get it if all goes well. ZenFone 7 series phones will have to wait a bit longer for their stable Android 11 builds, but this isn’t that surprising since the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro joined the Android 11 beta a few weeks after the ZenFone 6.
US release
Just a day after Asus pushed out its Android 11 update in Taiwan, ZenFone 6 units in the US have also started receiving the update. Both the version number and the feature set haven’t changed from the Taiwanese release, so you shouldn’t expect any feature disparity. Asus shared an English version of the changelog, which we’ve included above, replacing the translated one.
As usual, the company is releasing this update in batches, which means there’s a good chance that you may not receive it on day one. Hopefully, it won't be more than a few days until it hits your unit.
- Source:
- Asus ZenTalk (in Chinese)
- Via:
- XDA
Comments