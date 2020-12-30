Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Christmas is over, the new year isn't here just yet, but sales are still happening, so I still have a few notable highlights to share with everyone. First up is Atom RPG, a survival RPG that offers a familiar feel to the classic CRPG Fallout 2. Next up is Kenshō, a gorgeous puzzle game that explores a surreal world filled with challenging puzzles. Last but not least is The Inner World, a solid point and click adventure game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and 48 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Password Manager Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Astronomy Events with Push $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- secret letter pro - (Ad-free) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- TVS player (w chromecast): organized IPTV player $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen On - Keep Screen awake - Keep Screen ON $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tɪɴʏ Tᴇxᴛ Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Upside Down Text Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animal Camp - Healing Resort $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Atonement - Dungeon of the Seven Deadly Sins $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cat Forest : Healing Camp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glidey - Minimal puzzle game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- A-2481 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dementia: Book of the Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Descent: Death Valley HD $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Paranormal Territory $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Paranormal Territory 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- BOLT Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- iLOOK Icon pack UX THEME $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- MIUI Icon Pack PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pixel Pie DARK Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- ONE UI DARK Icon Pack : S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Precise : Minimal Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Recticons - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Video Live Wallpaper - Video Wallpaper Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- World Clock Pro - Timezones and City Infos $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Any Router Admin: 192.168 Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Drums Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Servers Ultimate Pro $8.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sialia for Twitter $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AngularDev PRO: Learn Angular v10 Development $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BMI Calculator PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HD Contact Widgets+ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hue Music $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- ISS Detector Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Wallets $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Launcher Prime - No ads, Customize, Fresh $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- TXD Tool $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chords offLine $12.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in ?
- Voice Notes Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- ATOM RPG $8.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magicus $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sophie's Dice $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Nomad 2 (Oreo+) $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age of History II Europe $4.29 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Metro - the board game $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TreasureHunter by R.Garfield $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Silent Depth Submarine Sim $7.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- LineX Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- TooWenty for KLWP $1.65 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fiction KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Finesta KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mixture for KLWP $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hex AMOLED Neon Live Wallpaper $4.00 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wallpapers HD & 4K (PRO) $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
