The Nord N100 — the more affordable of the two budget phones announced by OnePlus earlier this year — is receiving the December 2020 security patch along and a few other fixes with the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update (OxygenOS 10.5.5 for EU).
Here's the full changelog for this release:
- System
- Optimized system power consumption in some scenarios
- Added a quick setting switch to adjust mute, ringtone, and vibration
- Fixed the issue that the phone cannot wake up under certain circumstances (NA only)
- Fixed a low probability call noise issue
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12
- Updated GMS package to 2020.09 (NA only)
- Camera
- Improved the camera's shooting experience
- Network
- Improve the stability of communication functions
- Bluetooth
- Optimize Bluetooth device compatibility (NA only)
This happens to be the fourth update the phone has received since it was launched last month, suggesting there was quite some cleaning up to do. As for fixes, an issue of the phone not being able to wake up and a low probability call noise issue have both been addressed.
The update also optimizes system power consumption and Bluetooth device compatibility and improves the camera experience — no details on exactly how though. Probably because the phone lacks a hardware alert slider, OnePlus is also adding a quick setting switch to adjust mute, ringtone, and vibration.
This latest patch is currently rolling out incrementally in the NA and EU markets. If you haven't received it yet, you might have to wait for a few days before it hits your device. If don't want to wait, you can check out the third-party Oxygen Updater tool to get it sooner.
