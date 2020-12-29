Google particularly enjoys sneaking easter eggs in its products— we recently spotted a Hot Air Balloon game in the Google Play Store, for example. While some of them are easy to discover, others need specific circumstances to be triggered. One such easter egg is hidden within Android's Smart Reply feature t saves you from being rick-rolled.

If you're lucky enough to not know what rick-rolling is, it's a prank that involves the unexpected appearance of the music video for the 1987 Rick Astley song "Never Gonna Give You Up." Ironically, YouTube was recently a victim of the prank when it asked Twitter users to share their favorite videos from 2020.

The Smart Reply easter egg initiates when someone sends you a link to the official music video. As you can see in the image above, it automatically suggests "Not falling for that" and "You got me" as replies.

Mishaal Rahman recently spotted the feature on Twitter, but it seems like it's been around for a while — the earliest mention we could find was by a Reddit user over 6 months ago. So, the next time you're trying to rick-roll someone, make sure not to send the official video.

In related news, Google has just released a teaser for the Pixel 5 Pro that you can watch here.