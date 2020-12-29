The OnePlus 8T launched running Android 11 out of the box, and to date, it’s the only OnePlus phone rocking the latest Android build. While its predecessors anxiously await their turn, the 8T continues to march forward with a series of incremental updates released in its relatively short lifespan. Now the latest OxygenOS release is headed out, complete with a long list of network and system fixes.
For starters, OnePlus has improved full-screen gestures and made the fingerprint reader a tiny bit faster at unlocking the phone. Besides the newly added option to adjust the keyboard height, the 8T also picks up a minor fix for the preinstalled Gallery app and improves nightscape photography. Engineers also seems to have fixed the issue with Wi-Fi connections dropping, while also improving general network stability.
As for an India-exclusive feature, the OnePlus Store will now act as a one-stop-shop for accessing your Red Cable club membership and purchasing OnePlus products. While this addition sounds kind of spammy (and even reminds us of Samsung’s on-device advertisements promoting its own products), OnePlus says that you’ll have the option to uninstall it entirely.
Like always, OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 will be released only to a handful of users initially, and broader availability can take up to a few days. OnePlus notes that those in Europe will have to wait a bit longer, as the rollout only covers North America and India right now.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments