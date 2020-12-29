The LG Stylo series has long been a favorite for people who want a stylus on their phone but don't want to sell a kidney to get it. Last year's Stylo 6 was a bit of a letdown, though, offering poor performance and precious few upgrades over its predecessor. Will the follow-up put on a better showing? Now, thanks to OnLeaks, we have our first look at the Stylo 7 5G.

While most of the specs remain unknown, these renders still tell us a bit about the upcoming device. The chin is quite pronounced this year, and a punch-hole camera has replaced the notch at the top of the display, lending a more modern aesthetic to the phone. The display is a flat 6.8-inch panel, with no word yet on resolution or display technology. The current Stylo 6 uses an IPS screen, and I suspect this will too.

The body measures 170.4 x 77.2 x 8.8mm, making it a relatively large phone, if slightly smaller than the Stylo 6.

Moving around the back, we can see that the triple camera system is now arranged vertically, as is the fashion these days. The rear-mounted fingerprint reader is gone, likely moved under the display, or perhaps into the power button, and the headphone jack is here once again, flanking the USB-C port opposite the stylus and speaker.

While most phones place the volume buttons on the right with the power key, LG has kept things old-school and set them up on the opposite side, along with a Google Assistant button. I'm happy with that decision, as I find taking screenshots easier when the power key is opposite the volume rocker.

Finally, the leak reveals that there will likely be two versions of the Stylo 7: the 5G variant pictured here and a cheaper 4G variant. The Stylo 6 launched in May this year, so the 7 is likely still a few months away.