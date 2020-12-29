This story was originally published and last updated .
Google Pay already works with about 3,000 partners, but that doesn't hinder it from continuing to support more banks and credit unions. After adding 89 financial institutions to the list last month, the mobile payment service just added another 67 just in the US.
The below list is sorted alphabetically, so you can skim through to see if your bank is part of it. Otherwise, you can save time by searching on the page using the Cmd/Ctrl + F shortcut or the "find in page" feature on your phone's browser.
- 1st Federal Savings Bank of SC, Inc
- 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union
- AMOCO FCU
- Affinity First Federal Credit Union
- Alabama Central Credit Union
- American Bank & Trust Company (KY)
- American Bank, NA (IA)
- Americana Riviera Bank (CA)
- Americas Credit Union (TX)
- Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union (Gray, TN)
- Bank of Clarke County (VA)
- Bank of Walker County (AL)
- Brentwood Bank (PA)
- Buckeye Community FCU
- Century Bank of the Ozarks (MO)
- Citizens Bank & Trust (LA)
- Citizens Bank (TX)
- Citizens Bank and Trust (FL)
- Citizens State Bank (WI)
- Citizens State Bank of Waverly Inc (MN)
- Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company, Inc. (IA)
- Colorado Credit Union
- Commercial National Bank of Brady (TX)
- Community Bank (SD)
- CommunityWide Federal Credit Union
- Cornerstone Bank (MA)
- Credit Union of Southern California
- Crow Wing Power Credit Union (MN)
- Cumberland Federal Bank, FSB
- Education Personnel Federal Credit Union
- Ephrata National Bank (PA)
- Extracto Banks (TX)
- F & M Community Bank, NA
- F&M Bank (GA)
- Fahey Banking Company
- Financial Resources Federal Credit Union (NJ)
- First Commercial Bank (MS)
- First Heritage Bank (KS)
- First National Bank of Waynesboro (GA)
- Greater Hartford Police Federal Credit Union
- Greenville Federal
- Hiawatha National Bank
- Inland Valley Federal Credit Union (CA)
- Jefferson Bank
- Members Plus Credit Union (MA)
- Midwest Bank NA
- Midwest Community Bank
- Monroe County Community Credit Union (MI)
- New Market Bank (MN)
- Newtown Savings Bank
- Nizari Progressive Federal Credit Union
- PNC Bank, Global Investment Services
- Pelican State Credit Union
- People's Trust Federal Credit Union (TX)
- Peoples Bank Kentucky Inc (KY)
- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (NC)
- PrimeSouth Bank (Waycross, GA)
- Security Bank USA
- Security National Bank of Omaha
- South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union
- Sterling National Bank
- Suncrest Bank (CA)
- The First, A National Banking Association (MS)
- Tolleson Private Bank
- Triad Business Bank
- Ultima Bank Minnesota (MN)
- West Union Bank
18 more
Last time we checked in with Google's list of Pay-supporting banks, there were a lot of new faces around, and with good reason — it had been a few months since we last caught up. Now we're returning just a couple weeks later, and while we do have a healthy new assortment of institutions to share with you, their number is quite a bit reduced. Meet Google Pay's 18 newest banks:
- 1st Bank of Sea Isle City
- Assemblies of God Credit Union
- Bank of Hope
- CHHE Federal Credit Union
- Capon Valley Bank
- Chelsea Groton Bank
- Coca-Cola Federal Credit Union
- Eagle Bank & Trust (AR)
- Glendale Area Schools Credit Union
- Hawaii County Employees Federal Credit Union
- Healthcare Employees Federal Credit Union
- New Bedford Credit Union
- Paper City Savings Association
- Peoples Exchange Bank
- Peoples Trust Company of St Albans
- Rails West Federal Credit Union
- USAgencies Credit Union
- WESTconsin Credit Union
