Microsoft's first shot at over-hear headphones became the aptly-named Surface Headphones, and they received mostly-positive reviews. They have since been replaced with a sequel, but now you can get the original model for just $149.99 — a savings of $100 from the typical price (back when it was still readily in stock).

The original Surface headphones offer Active Noise Cancellation, 18 hours of battery life (though most reviews point to around 10-12 hours), touch controls, and a quick access button for the digital assistant on your phone. The headphones were already a decent buy at the introductory price of $350, so for $150, you're getting a lot of functionality.

You can buy the headphones from Woot at the link below. Since Woot is owned by Amazon, you can get free shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member.