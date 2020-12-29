Asus was among the first brands that got a head start with their Android 11 beta trials back in September, closely following the official release for Pixels. But the company took far too long to patch everything up and ready the final builds, which it's only just doing now. Asus has just begun rolling out the Android 11 update to its older flagship ZenFone 6, with its home market of Taiwan getting it first.
The company’s community forum ZenTalk got updated a little while ago with a post announcing Android 11’s release for the ZenFone 6. Based on what we could understand from translating the changelog, Asus has given its custom skin ZenUI a fresh new look with this update and introduced a few customization options along with all the highlight features of Android 11. You can check out the full changelog (translated) below and make of it what you will.
- Upgrade the system to Android 11
- Back up your data before upgrading, and if you want to go back from Android 11 to Android 10, you can do so using an official package, but all your data will be purged
- Some third-party software is not yet compatible with Android 11
- Remove private listening, ZenUI Help with one-handed mode
- The power man function is integrated into the battery settings. Remove the Avast scan engine
- The desktop removes options such as smart classification, alignment icons, icon suites, and more. Tap the screen space to spread the application icon.
- Import the new ZenUI interface design
- Adjust the quick set-up panel interface and support media control. Remove multi-window portals and add proximity sharing options (manually added)
- The Wi-Fi Auto Download and Install setting for system updates is turned on by default
- Third-party desktop support uses full-screen gestures
Asus has already started the staged rollout of the latest ZenUI version 18.0610.2011.107 to eligible devices. ZenFone 6 owners in other markets shouldn't have to wait too long to get it if all goes well. ZenFone 7 series phones will have to wait a bit longer for their stable Android 11 builds, but this isn’t that surprising since the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro joined the Android 11 beta a few weeks after the ZenFone 6.
- Source:
- Asus ZenTalk (in Chinese)
- Via:
- XDA
