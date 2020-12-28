Yahoo Finance is a great tool for keeping track of business news and the ups and downs of the stock market. One feature that has been inexplicably missing from the Android app is two-finger pinching when viewing a graph, despite all of its competitors and even the iOS version offering this. Thankfully, it's finally been addressed in the latest version of the app, which was released last week.

As you can see in the animation above, pinching on a graph with two fingers allows you to see more detailed information for a specific time period. With this small addition, Yahoo Finance is more capable than ever and could be your main source of financial news and research. The update should have already rolled out through the Play Store, but as always, we have you covered at APK Mirror just in case.