Samsung has released a handful of excellent budget phones this year, one of them being the A71 5G. We gave it an 8/10 in our review for its great screen and extensive list of features, and now you can pick one up from Amazon for only $399.99. That's $100 off the recent price, and $200 below the original MSRP.

The Galaxy A71 5G model on sale is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (with microSD expansion), a large 6.7-inch 2400x1080 AMOLED screen, and a 4,500mAh battery. It has four rear cameras (64MP main + 5MP depth + 5MP macro + 12MP ultra-wide), but as with most budget phones, capturing excellent photos from the secondary lenses is a challenge.

Samsung is currently shipping the A71 5G with Android 10/One UI 2.0, and it will receive threee more years of OS updates (and possibly longer for security patches). An update to Android 11 is in development right now, but it's not clear when the finished version will start rolling out. We have a full review of the A71 5G right here, if you're on the fence.