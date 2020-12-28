If the reported launch date of January 14 is to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series isn't far away from being announced. Naturally, this also means that it's about time for the South Korean smartphone giant to open up pre-orders. Shortly after a flagship store in India began doing so, Samsung is letting customers in the US reserve the upcoming phones.

The pre-order reservations are live only in the Shop Samsung app at the time of writing. You should see a banner saying "Get ready to jump to the next Galaxy." While Samsung doesn't explicitly mention which Galaxy it's talking about, I think it's fairly safe to say it's the S21 series that's being pointed at here.

Registering for pre-orders will give you a $60 instant credit towards purchasing accessories for the S21 series, such as an S Pen if you're planning to get the S21 Ultra, and an additional $10 in-app credit. If you're interested in reading more on the upcoming flagships, here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.