Samsung's plans for next year's Note may be up in the air, but you know what you're getting with the Note20 Ultra. It's a flagship phone with the Snapdragon 865+, 12GB of RAM, and a beefy 4,500mAh battery — and right now, the Mystic Bronze color is on sale for just $898.55 on Amazon, making for approximately $200 in savings.

The Note20 Ultra is pretty much the best Samsung experience you can get right now. Everything looks gorgeous on the 6.9-inch OLED panel, and the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate makes the experience smoother than ever. Of course, an S-Pen is included in the box so you can whip out the phone and jot notes right on the screen, instantly becoming the coolest person in the room.

The main rear camera is a whopping 108MP with OIS and laser autofocus. It's complemented by 12MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses, as well as a front-facing 10MP shooter. By the time you order the device and get it shipped to you, there's a good chance it will be able to run the newest Android 11 OS with Samsung's One UI 3.0 software.

In our review of the Note20 Ultra, we called the phone a massive success, and that remains true even as the end of the year nears. Find out what makes this phone special yourself: head over to Amazon and pick up the Note20 Ultra in the brilliant Mystic Bronze color for just $898.55 — roughly $200 cheaper than recent prices.