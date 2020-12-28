In the last couple of months, we've heard and seen a lot about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. From official marketing teasers to the all-new design and colorways, leaks have bared almost everything. Heck, we've even got to see a hands-on video of the S21+. Cementing what we already know about the S21 and the S21+ is another leak that also shares some additional information.

Courtesy of WinFuture, this leak gives us the low-down of specifications of the S21 Ultra siblings. The S21 and the S21+ both have FullHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED displays, measuring 6.2 and 6.7 inches, respectively. Both displays boast of up to a 120Hz refresh rate and are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Notably, Samsung is getting rid of display curves on both phones. Also, the S21 and the S21+ are said not to have S Pen support like the S21 Ultra. Interestingly, Samsung may opt to use a plastic back for the base variant, whereas the S21+ will still use glass.

The camera setup on both phones is almost identical to last year's models — it's a triple-camera arrangement consisting of a 12MP (f/1.8) wide, a 12MP (f/2.2, 120°) ultra-wide, and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto. All three cameras have support for optical image stabilization.

Samsung isn't doing away with Exynos processors and still plans to use them in certain regional variants (European and Indian, for instance) of the phones. The S21 series will be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC, which is based on a 5nm manufacturing process and is said to perform similarly to the Snapdragon 888 — or so we hope. The chip will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Unfortunately, it seems like Samsung is dropping microSD card support for both devices.

In terms of battery, the S21 packs a respectable 4,000mAh unit, whereas the S21+ gets a 4,800mAh cell. While both phones support wireless charging and 25W fast wired charging, Samsung is following Apple's decision of not bundling a charging brick in the box.

Other notable features of the phone include stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, and IP68 certification. Although, only the S21+ among the two seems to have support for the Ultra Wide Band (UWB) feature that we first saw on the Note 20 Ultra. As for the pricing, both phones are expected to be more affordable than their predecessors, with the S21 starting at €849 and the S21+ starting at €1,049.