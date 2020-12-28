The OnePlus 7T is a great choice for those who need a good, moddable phone in a pinch. And if that pinch is happening right now, you're in luck: B&H Photo has the device at its lowest price yet!

Standing aside from the rat race of specs, the 7T holds up extremely well on paper: three rear cameras with a 48MP lead sensor, 128GB of storage, 30W charging, in-display fingerprint sensor, and the Snapdragon 855+ chipset. No 5G to speak of, but Android 11 is on the way, so if you're looking to fill a gap, you won't be out of place much here.

The phone's on a year-end clearance sale at OnePlus for $349 right now, but B&H is going the extra distance through Wednesday at 8:59 p.m. PST with a record low price of $300.

Keep in mind that this is the T-Mobile variant and that the phone was out prior to the carrier's merger with Sprint. You'll find the best cellular compatibility on its home network, some on AT&T, and practically none elsewhere.