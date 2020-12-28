The big day for presents may have passed, but you can buy yourself a gift any time of the year. Right now, Walmart is selling a wireless stereo system from Klipsch for $52 off. The One II is a 2.1 stereo system with Bluetooth, phono preamp, and a dual RCA Input connection — and it's on sale for just $148.

Though this stereo is diminutive enough to be placed in tight locations like bookshelves, it should sound great thanks to its two full-range drivers and a 4.5” woofer that have been professionally tuned by Klipsch acousticians to deliver clear acoustic performance along with great bass.

Stellar sound isn't the only thing the One II has going for it. Klipsch incorporated high-end materials like tactical switches and knobs, plus a real wood veneer for the construction. It's also got a built-in switchable phono preamp, so you can connect any turntable directly to the speaker.

If you're ready to upgrade your audio system with this stylish option from Klipsch, head over to Walmart now and take advantage of these savings to score the One II for just $148 — a savings of $52.