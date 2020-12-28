OnePlus updates most of its phones on a bi-monthly schedule, but even in months where a certain model does receive security patches, the OTA usually comes in a month (or more) after Google publicized the fixes. Sure enough, the OnePlus Nord is now receiving its December 2020 security patches with only a few days left before January.
OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.10 to the Nord, with a build number of 10.5.10.AC01DA in India, 10.5.10.AC01BA in Europe, and 10.5.10.AC01AA everywhere else. The key change for all regions is the inclusion of Android's December security patch level, which rolled out to Google's Pixel phones on December 7th. The full changelog is below.
System
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12
- Updated GMS package to 2020.09
- General bug fixes and improved stability
OnePlus Store
- An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled) – IN only
Nord owners in India get an extra surprise: the OnePlus Store app is pre-installed. The company says the app can be uninstalled, but more bloatware is usually never a good thing. OxygenOS 10.5.10 is gradually rolling out, but you might be able to get it ahead of time with OxygenUpdater.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
