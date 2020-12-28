Google confirmed earlier this month that it discontinued the large Home Max smart speaker. The company now recommends people buy two Nest Audio speakers and connect them in stereo mode for a similar experience, but if you still want the real deal, Google has now restocked the Home Max for possibly the last time.

The Google Store page for the Home Max still says the speaker is "sold out," but you can add it to your cart for $179. Only the Charcoal color seems to be available, not the Chalk version. That's not the cheapest the speakers have ever been (the Home Max was $150 during Black Friday), but $179 is still a reasonable price for the sound quality and volume on offer.

Google previously said it would continue to support the Home Max with software updates, but if you don't want to take the company's word, there's an auxiliary port on the back. Whenever the Home Max stops functioning as a smart speaker, you'll still be able to plug in other devices for playback.