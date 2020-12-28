This story was originally published and last updated .
A new Moto 360 smartwatch powered by Wear OS was released last year, manufactured by eBuyNow instead of Motorola. It was a decent watch, but the original price of $350 was absolutely too much money. Now you can get it for a significantly better price: $129.99.
The Moto 360 has a 1.2-inch 390x390 fully-circular AMOLED screen, 8GB of storage, 1GB RAM, a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 3ATM water protection, NFC for Google Pay, and built-in GPS. There aren't many major drawbacks compared to other Wear OS watches, except the design is a bit bland. Mobvoi's TicWatch 3 Pro has Qualcomm's faster Wear 4100 chipset, but that watch costs $300.
The watch is back on sale at the link below. If you're on the fence, check out our review of the Moto 360 from earlier this year.
This deal was available for one day last month, but it's back. There's no mention of time restrictions this time, but the watch is backordered already, so if you're interested, get a move on.
