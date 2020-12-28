The Galaxy S21 series is almost upon us, but Samsung's 2020 lineup is still an excellent buy, especially with Android 11 now rolling out. Now you can get the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,050, a savings of $150 from the usual price, and $350 lower than the original MSRP.

Samsung's S20 Ultra is equipped with a huge 6.9-inch 3200x1440 AMOLED 120Hz screen, quadruple rear camera array (12MP ultra-wide + 108MP wide-angle + 48MP telephoto + depth sensor), a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12-16GB RAM (depending on the model), and 5,000mAh battery. The phone shipped with Android 10, but everyone with it should receive Android 11 soon, if they haven't already. Check out our full review here for more details.

You can get the S20 Ultra from Amazon at the first link below. Best Buy is also selling the S20 Ultra for the same price, but only if you activate it on a carrier during the checkout process. If you don't activate it, it's $50 more.