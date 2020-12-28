Welcome to Monday, everyone. Christmas is over, but the New Year is right around the corner, so we still have more than a few quality sales to share with everyone. First up is a staple of our sales roundups, Baldur's Gate II, a quality CRPG that's easily worth $5. Next up is Passpartout: The Starving Artist, a quirky indie sim that sports a wicked sense of humor. Last but not least is This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise, a standalone add-on for This War of Mine, a well-reviewed survival game perfect for short sessions. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 69 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- PDF viewer pro 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Boundo: System Tool Set $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- English Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- English Tenses $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Website Shortcut Maker - URL Shortcut Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mathematical keyboard B $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reminder Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Collision Line $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Offline Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Live Superhero Aqua Hero Man 3D - Superhero Games $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Defender Legend Premium: Hero Champions TD $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Take Away 3D - Endless running hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flippy Geometry 3D Puzzles meditation game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Diamond - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Reborn Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Contacts Widget - Quick Dial Widget - Speed Dial $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Timus Circle Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mindroid 🧠 PRO Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- ShootAssist $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Deals Tracker for eBay PRO - Real Time Alerts $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ReadEra Premium - book reader pdf, epub, word $10.99 -> $7.69; Sale ends in 5 days
- VIP Notes - notepad with encryption text and files $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Character Maker -How to draw $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- DecidApp - decision making $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- FDE.AI Pro [ROOT] + FPS meter $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Intello X+ $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MuteAll Pro - Mute sounds(Camera, Video etc) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Location Notes :Place+ $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 432 Player Pro - Lossless 432hz Audio Music Player $8.99 -> $5.49;
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $1.99;
- Eon Player Pro $5.49 -> $3.49;
- Mobi Calculator PRO -50% SALE $3.49 -> $1.49;
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Smoothie, Alfie Atkins $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cubes $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mahjong Star Pro $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Samorost 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Grunts 2 $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- True Fishing (key). Fishing simulator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ALTER EGO COMPLEX $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ALVAROK $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Warriors of Genesis $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- [Premium] RPG Antiquia Lost $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Premium] RPG Asdivine Cross $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Premium]RPG Asdivine Hearts 2 $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Premium] RPG Marenian Tavern Story $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Premium] RPG Wizards of Brandel $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Passpartout: The Starving Artist $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Asdivine Kamura $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Chrome Wolf - KEMCO $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Miden Tower $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Foxbit - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Statusbar MOD - Signal & WiFi Icons [Substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Analog Clock Live Wallpaper-7 PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Belle Pro - Icon pack | Wallpapers | KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NYON - Icon Pack (CHRISTMAS SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Digital Clock Live Wallpaper-7 PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI Circle Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
