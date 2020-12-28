Welcome to Monday, everyone. Christmas is over, but the New Year is right around the corner, so we still have more than a few quality sales to share with everyone. First up is a staple of our sales roundups, Baldur's Gate II, a quality CRPG that's easily worth $5. Next up is Passpartout: The Starving Artist, a quirky indie sim that sports a wicked sense of humor. Last but not least is This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise, a standalone add-on for This War of Mine, a well-reviewed survival game perfect for short sessions. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 69 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games