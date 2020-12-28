Welcome to Monday, everyone. Christmas is over, but the New Year is right around the corner, so we still have more than a few quality sales to share with everyone. First up is a staple of our sales roundups, Baldur's Gate II, a quality CRPG that's easily worth $5. Next up is Passpartout: The Starving Artist, a quirky indie sim that sports a wicked sense of humor. Last but not least is This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise, a standalone add-on for This War of Mine, a well-reviewed survival game perfect for short sessions. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 69 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. PDF viewer pro 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Boundo: System Tool Set $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. English Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. English Tenses $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Website Shortcut Maker - URL Shortcut Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Mathematical keyboard B $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Reminder Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Collision Line $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. [VIP]Coin Princess: Offline Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Live Superhero Aqua Hero Man 3D - Superhero Games $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Defender Legend Premium: Hero Champions TD $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Take Away 3D - Endless running hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Flippy Geometry 3D Puzzles meditation game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Black Army Diamond - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Reborn Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Contacts Widget - Quick Dial Widget - Speed Dial $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Timus Circle Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Mindroid 🧠 PRO Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. PowerLine PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. ShootAssist $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Deals Tracker for eBay PRO - Real Time Alerts $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. ReadEra Premium - book reader pdf, epub, word $10.99 -> $7.69; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. VIP Notes - notepad with encryption text and files $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Character Maker -How to draw $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. DecidApp - decision making $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. FDE.AI Pro [ROOT] + FPS meter $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Intello X+ $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. MuteAll Pro - Mute sounds(Camera, Video etc) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. My Location Notes :Place+ $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. 432 Player Pro - Lossless 432hz Audio Music Player $8.99 -> $5.49;
  17. Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $1.99;
  18. Eon Player Pro $5.49 -> $3.49;
  19. Mobi Calculator PRO -50% SALE $3.49 -> $1.49;

Games

  1. Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Smoothie, Alfie Atkins $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  4. SUBURBIA City Building Game $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Cubes $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Mahjong Star Pro $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Samorost 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Solitaire Dungeon Escape $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Space Grunts 2 $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. True Fishing (key). Fishing simulator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. ALTER EGO COMPLEX $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. ALVAROK $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Warriors of Genesis $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. [Premium] RPG Antiquia Lost $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. [Premium] RPG Asdivine Cross $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. [Premium]RPG Asdivine Hearts 2 $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. [Premium] RPG Marenian Tavern Story $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. [Premium] RPG Wizards of Brandel $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Passpartout: The Starving Artist $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. RPG Asdivine Kamura $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. RPG Chrome Wolf - KEMCO $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. RPG Miden Tower $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Foxbit - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Statusbar MOD - Signal & WiFi Icons [Substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Analog Clock Live Wallpaper-7 PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Belle Pro - Icon pack | Wallpapers | KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. NYON - Icon Pack (CHRISTMAS SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Digital Clock Live Wallpaper-7 PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. One UI Circle Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. One UI Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days