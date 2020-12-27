In a new post on Chinese social media network Weibo, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun unveiled the brand's new device's packaging, mentioning it's particularly light and thin. Even though it may seem particularly odd for a CEO to post about a new phone's box rather than the device itself, there's actually an underlying explanation for that: The main reason why the packaging is thin and light is because it's been stripped out of the customary charger that usually comes with the handset.

Just like Apple and Samsung flagships, Xiaomi's next phone will ship without a wall charger. In his post, Lei Jun mentions people have unused chargers at home, which he calls harmful for the environment, and uses as the main argument to explain why the company went away with the charger.

That being said, Ice Universe says the company is expected to treat customers in a different way than Apple, possibly hinting at a potential voucher or discount for customers who would still need a brick charger. This could make sense, as the company publicly mocked its rivals for leaving out the charger back in October.

We'll hopefully know more about the device and the charger options tomorrow during the company's conference.