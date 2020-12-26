Fossil is known for making some of the best-looking smartwatches on the market, which also tend to offer a good compromise when it comes to features. The brand's fifth generation of timepieces is currently on sale, down to its lowest price ever at only $139, which is more than 50% off its initial retail price.



The watches are powered by Snapdragon's Wear 3100 chipset and feature NFC for Google Pay, a heart rate sensor, microphones, and speakers for Google Assistant, as well as some water resistance. Both Carlyle and Julianna styles are discounted, which represent the brand's male and female collections, respectively.

In his review, Corbin praised the watch's performance and battery life, but was disappointed by the software offering and the price. Thankfully, being half its initial price, the timepiece is now much more interesting than it was then.