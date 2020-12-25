Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

New this week:

I wanted to get this update out early today since so many people will be relaxing around the television, but that meant rushing through this section. While I didn't have time to look through all of the previews, I think everybody will have their eyes on Wonder Woman 1984. Reviewers weren't terribly impressed, but it's still one of the few blockbusters to actually release in 2020.

Enjoy whatever you have planned for today, and be safe out there!

December 25

Wonder Woman 1984

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: December 25 (HBO Max) | Theaters: December 25 | Note: December 16 in some markets | IMDb

Starring: Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal

Wonder Woman squares off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility.

Soul

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: December 25 | Note: (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton

Joe Gardner is a middle school teacher with a love for jazz music. After a successful gig at the Half Note Club, he suddenly gets into an accident that separates his soul from his body and is transported to the You Seminar, a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child. Joe must enlist help from the other souls-in-training, like 22, a soul who has spent eons in the You Seminar, in order to get back to Earth.

We Can Be Heroes

Action, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: December 25 | IMDb

Starring: YaYa Gosselin, Lyon Daniels, Andy Walken

When alien invaders capture Earth’s superheroes, their kids must learn to work together to save their parents — and the planet.

Half Brothers

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: December 23 | Theaters: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Luke Greenfield, Vincent Spano, Connor Del Rio, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Hayes Hargrove, Shira Scott Astrof, Jose Zuniga

Renato, a successful Mexican aviation executive, is shocked to discover he has an American half-brother he never knew about, the free-spirited Asher. The two very different half-brothers are forced on a road journey together masterminded by their ailing father, tracing the path their father took as an immigrant from Mexico to the US.

Modern Persuasion

Romance | Streaming: December 22 | IMDb

Starring: Alicia Witt, Bebe Neuwirth, Shane McRae

In this modern telling of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion,' Wren Cosgrove is a happy, single, and self-confessed workaholic. After rising to the top of the corporate ladder, she finds herself coming home every night to her cat. When her firm is hired by Owen Jasper, 'the man who got away,' Wren's long-lost feelings are stirred, giving Wren a second chance at true love.

Sylvie's Love

Drama, Music, Romance | Streaming: December 25 | Note: (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Eva Longoria

The jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.

All My Life

Drama, Romance | Streaming: December 23 | Theaters: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Todd Garner, Jessica Rothe, Kyle Allen, Marc Meyers, Sean Robins, Todd Rosenberg, Harry Shum Jr, Chrissie Fit

Jennifer Carter (Jessica Rothe, the Happy Death Day films) and Solomon Chau (Harry Shum Jr, Crazy Rich Asians) are a sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple whose whole life seems ahead of them. But when Sol is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in December, their plans for a summer wedding become impossible. In a race against time, Jenn and Sol’s friends and family launch an online fundraiser to help the couple create their dream wedding in just two weeks. In the process, they unleash an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them. Through it all, Jenn and Sol’s commitment to each other only deepens, becoming a heartwarming reminder that the strength of true love knows no limits.

Another Round

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: December 19 | IMDb

Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang

There's a theory that we should be born with a small amount of alcohol in our blood, and that modest inebriation opens our minds to the world around us, diminishing our problems and increasing our creativity. Heartened by that theory, Martin and three of his friends, all weary high school teachers, embark on an experiment to maintain a constant level of intoxication throughout the workday.

The Midnight Sky

Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi | Streaming: December 23 | IMDb

Starring: Felicity Jones, Ethan Peck, George Clooney, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Sophie Rundle, Demian Bichir, Tiffany Boone

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place.

Shortcut

Horror, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: December 25 | IMDb

Starring: Jack Kane, Zander Emlano, Zak Sutcliffe

A group of five classmates is trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invade the road. Time runs and every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity.

Zombie Bro

Comedy, Family, Fantasy | Streaming: December 29 | IMDb

Starring: Lauren Grego, Anthony Taufa, Cooper Flynn

They say blood is thicker than water, but does infected zombie blood count? When Francine (Lauren Grego) catches her brother, Teddie (Cooper Flynn), in the act of a zombie attack, she must convince her parents that they’re in danger and - worst of all - that they have to find a way to get rid of her brother. Along the way, Francine learns how to defend herself, make a best friend for life and become closer to her idol, her father.

December 18

Tenet

Action, Sci-Fi | Streaming: December 15 | Theaters: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Army of One

Action, Revenge | Streaming: December 15 | IMDb

Starring: Ellen Hollman, Matt Passmore, Geraldine Singer, Gary Kasper, Cam Bowen

Out hiking, Special Forces Brenner Baker and her husband stumble upon an illegal drug compound. The drug dealers capture them, kill her husband, and leave her for dead. They should have made sure they finished the job. Now, 1st Lieutenant Brenner Baker of the Army's 75th Ranger Division is on a one-woman killing mission carving up everyone in her path until there is only one person standing, her.

Cody's Review: Where and how do I begin? Let's just say, if you're into the idea of revenge porn (not the sexual kind) with a not-so-subtle dose of girl power, keep reading so I can set your expectations appropriately low before watching. And by that, I mean you can practically write this script by filling in the blanks of classic movie tropes, Mad Libs style. This is a Where and how do I begin? Let's just say, if you're into the idea of revenge porn (not the sexual kind) with a not-so-subtle dose of girl power, keep reading so I can set your expectations appropriately low before watching. And by that, I mean you can practically write this script by filling in the blanks of classic movie tropes, Mad Libs style. This is a Roaring Rampage of Revenge starring perhaps the greatest example of a ( God Mode Mary Sue in cinematic history. Rey ( Star Wars: The Force Awakens ) and her excessive Force powers have nothing on Ellen Hollman's character Brenner. She's an Army Ranger with expert hunting/tracking/trapping skills, she can't be shot but always hits every target, she can take down any man 3x-4x her size and weight, her hair and makeup never get messed up, and she doesn't even sweat — seriously, just watch, it never happens. Look, I wrote 2 pages of notes before giving up; believe me when I say you're just gonna have to turn off your brain for this one. Strangely, that might be the thing that redeems Army of One: it's kinda fun to watch once you stop caring, or maybe even go full MST3K on it. Most of the acting is B-grade, and sometimes barely above the standards set by porn, and the writing didn't give anybody much to work with anyway. The villains are two-dimensional rednecks running a human trafficking empire; and they're revealed to be even more evil with every other scene, just to ensure the viewer will feel good about hating them unconditionally. Verdict: I'll say it again, don't expect too much; just turn off your brain, don't ask any questions, and enjoy a hot girl leaving a trail of bodies behind... if that's your thing. Oh, but if you're going to take anything away from reading this, DO NOT START COOKING FIRES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE BRUSH, DURING A DRY SEASON, AND WITHOUT EVEN SETTING UP A ROCK WALL BARRIER!!! How f***ing stupid can these two 'protagonists' be?!?! And she's supposed to be a tracker!?!?! I almost started to cheer for the villains, at least they're not trying to burn down the place.

The Croods: A New Age

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: December 17 | Theaters: November 25 | IMDb

Starring: Kirk DeMicco, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Joel Crawford, Dan Hageman, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Peter Dinklage

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to watching their daughter get heart eyes over a new boyfriend. But now they face something that will shake their pack to its core and make them reconsider everything they hold true: another family.

The Beach House

Drama, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: December 15 | IMDb

Starring: Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Maryann Nagel, Jake Weber

Hoping to reignite their relationship, college students Emily (Liberato) and Randall (Le Gros) arrive at their weekend getaway only to discover a peculiar older couple already staying there. They all agree to share the home but, after an indulgent night of partying, they’re awoken to a living nightmare of apocalyptic proportions. A mysterious airborne microbe has infected the water and it’s making its way to the house.

The Last Blockbuster

Documentary | Streaming: December 15 | IMDb

Starring: Taylor Morden, Zeke Kamm, Sandi Harding, Adam Brody, Ione Skye, Doug Benson, Paul Scheer, Kevin Smith

This fun, nostalgic documentary follows the manager of the last Blockbuster as she struggles to keep the store open and reveals why Blockbuster corporate really went out of business.

Breaking Surface

Action, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: December 15 | IMDb

Starring: Moa Gammel, Madeleine Martin, Trine Wiggen

A few days after Christmas, half-sisters Ida and Tuva set out on a winter dive in a remote part of the Norwegian coastline. Towards the end of the dive, a rockslide traps Tuva under water. As Ida surfaces to call for help, she discovers that the rockslide has struck above water as well, burying their equipment, phones and car keys--they are completely cut off from any chance of outside rescue. As the frantic race for survival unfolds, Ida is put to the ultimate test of character and forcefulness. During Ida's fight to save Tuva, a fractured sisterhood is exposed, and when all seems lost, the stakes rise beyond simple survival.

Sister of the Groom

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Tom Everett Scott, Mathilde Ollivier

Liam is set to wed a younger French girl, Clemence, in the Hamptons. His sister, Audrey, and her husband, Ethan, drive to attend, yet Audrey's motives are likely to stop the wedding. Audrey and Clemence do not get along, as Clemence, a perfect gorgeous French woman, reminds Audrey of her own imperfections. Feelings of jealousy due to her own lost opportunities, uncertainty of herself and 40 years of lifetime choices could explode and scorch her new sister-in-law.

Greenland

Action, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Basil Iwanyk, Morena Baccarin, Gerard Butler, David Denman, Andrew Bachelor, Joshua Mikel, Sébastien Raybaud, Nik Bower

John Garrity, his estranged wife and their young son embark on a perilous journey to find sanctuary as a planet-killing comet hurtles toward Earth. Amid terrifying accounts of cities getting leveled, the Garrity's experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to the global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Drama, Music | Streaming: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Taylour Paige, George C. Wolfe, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Dusan Brown

Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson's play.

Skylines

Sci-Fi, Action | Streaming: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Lindsey Morgan, Jonathan Howard, Rhona Mitra, James Cosmo, Alexander Siddig, Daniel Bernhardt, Cha-Lee Yoon

When a virus threatens to turn earth-dwelling friendly alien hybrids against humans, Captain Rose Corley (Lindsey Morgan) must lead a team of elite soldiers on a mission to the alien’s world in order to save what's left of humanity.

Cody's Review: Welcome to the third installment to the Skyline universe — at least it must be a 'universe' by now, right? Welcome to the third installment to the Skyline universe — at least it must be a 'universe' by now, right? Skyline (2010) kicked off the story and was eventually followed by Beyond Skyline (2017), each with entirely different themes and cast members. Skylines is lead by Lindsey Morgan (The 100) as (former) Captain Rose Corley, the first person to ever reprise a role in the franchise, even if she only had about 2 minutes of screen time in the previous film. It won't matter much if you're just dropping into Skylines without watching the first two entries, most of the important details are covered by a rapid retelling of events and a few contextual clues in the early scenes. A few things might be a little confusing, but you're not missing out on much. Like its predecessors, Skylines is a typical B-grade sci-fi with tons of action, but with a budget that looks almost A-list in quality. It helps that the cast and crew clearly care enough to deliver a polished product. The plot is a bit of a mixed bag, as the first act presents a good setup with room for it to become a pretty rich story, but the remainder of the movie backslides into fairly generic action scenes and a very familiar plot. This feels a lot like recent Star Trek movies, but Skylines doesn't ask you to pretend it has anything to do with a once-beloved (and now abused) franchise. Aside from our heroine, the remaining cast of characters is largely forgetable and exists primarily to keep her from doing the entire movie alone. The sci-fi can be cheesy at times and the dialog isn't particularly elegant, but there are also a lot of lines that intentionally reveal Skylines doesn't take itself too seriously. You're meant to laugh along with the writers, and if you're in on the joke, the story is more enjoyable. Verdict: This is the simplicity of a Saturday morning cartoon, but the look of a well-funded flick. There's nothing particularly special here, but if you're looking for a low commitment sci-fi with plenty of action, Skylines is definitely the one to watch.

Breach

Sci-fi, Action | Streaming: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Cody Kearsley, Bruce Willis, Rachel Nichols, Thomas Jane

Bruce Willis stars in the action-packed, Sci-fi thriller. Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from a new threat; a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what is left of humanity.

Cody's Review: Breach calls back to some good ol' hard sci-fi films like Alien, and that comparison is easy since we find ourselves with a small crew of spacefarers doing grunt work as a foreign creature picks them off one-by-one. However, things never reach ominous creature feature stage, but instead take a hard turn to zombie movie... IN SPAAAAAACE. It's still a good watch despite lots of poor post-production. For example, scenes are occasionally missing, sound design is incomplete, and some special effects look like they were farmed out to people on Fiverr for $50. Maybe a Director's Cut will finish the work someday, but viewers should just be prepared to forgive this one. Counterintuitively, the set looks pretty good, and most of the actors deliver appropriate performances (which doesn't necessarily mean they're good, [cough] Thomas Jane). And on that note, Bruce Willis has had a year of phoning in movies like Hard Kill and agreeing to do a horrendous 'DieHard is Back' commercial. However, he's not just walking in front of a camera for a paycheck this time, it seems like Willis cared enough to surface some personality again. Make no mistake, Breach isn't his best work, it's not even better than Live Free or Die Hard, but at least it's Bruce doing his thing. It's a servicable space thriller that will get you through another night. Just be prepared for a few groans and some cliche moments, particularly the very last few seconds. #nospoilers. Verdict: If you liked Alien, go ahead and watch Breach, just be ready to forgive it for a half-assed editing job, courtesy of 2020.

Hunter Hunter

Thriller, Horror, Suspense | Streaming: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Devon Sawa, Nick Stahl, Camille Sullivan, Summer Howell

HUNTER HUNTER follows a family living in the remote wilderness earning a living as fur trappers. Joseph Mersault (Devon Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan), and their daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell) struggle to make ends meet and think their traps are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf. Determined to catch the predator in the act, Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph’s prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him. When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou (Nick Stahl), who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home.

Infidel

Action, Adventure, Thriller | Theaters: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan

An American man, played by Jim Caviezel, is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back.

Honest Thief

Action, Crime, Drama | Streaming: December 8 | Theaters: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney

Hoping to cut a deal, a professional bank robber agrees to return all the money he stole in exchange for a reduced sentence. But when two FBI agents set him up for murder, he must now go on the run to clear his name and bring them to justice.

Radium Girls

Drama | Streaming: December 18 | Theaters: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Joey King, Abby Quinn, Cara Seymour

Early in the 20th century, women work at the U.S. Radium Factory, painting glow in the dark watches, unaware of the dangers of working with radium.

Let Him Go

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: November 25 | Theaters: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Lesley Manville

Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas.

December 11

Archenemy

Action, Thriller | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Joe Manganiello, Skylan Brooks, Zolee Griggs, Amy Seimetz, Glenn Howerton

Max Fist (Manganiello) claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Together, they take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager.

Cody's Review: Archenemy raids the anti-hero pantry to construct an alcoholic, homeless Max Fist (Joe Manganiello). It may sound crazy, but I think this is most original movie I've seen in years. It's not that Archenemy is filled with brand new ideas, but rather, it revives concepts that failed in movies like Hancock (2008) and The Punisher (2004). This film works because it blows through the tropes and embraces the worst ways a person can fall, and what they need to get back up. The formulas fit the superhero genre we all know, but the story feels unpredictable and surprising, and by the end you'll feel more invested because this is different. Manganiello is the headliner, and he does an awesome job, but the true stars of the show are Skylan Brooks and relative newcomer Zolee Griggs, playing brother/sister pair Hamster and Indigo. While the casting, script, and set design are all solid, there is one woeful mistake: animation. Somebody had the misguided plan to shoehorn animated comic cells between scenes to shed light on the backstory, and it looks bad. Despite this and a few other mistakes, Archenemy deserves a place at the table for award season, even if it's only just to get a couple nominations. Verdict: Archenemy will likely be the most underrated film of the year. It is to superhero movies what the original versions of Grimm's Fairytales are to the children's stories we grew up with — uncomfortably dark and grimy, definitely not for everyone, but it tells a story that doesn't bury the cold realities of life. Warning: if you're easily put off by themes of mental illness, alcoholism, or drug abuse, turn back now.

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Comedy | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Paul Hogan, John Cleese, Chevy Chase, Luke Hemsworth, Mel Gibson, Olivia Newton-John

Retired in L.A. and overshadowed by his Crocodile Dundee character, Hogan is offered a knighthood by the Queen of England. But before he can accept it, Hogan gets caught up in a series of comical scandals that dominate gossip shows and social media feeds. Can he keep his reputation clean long enough to hang onto his prize — and his dignity? Hilarious celebrity co-stars include Chevy Chase, John Cleese, Olivia Newton-John, and more!

The Stand In

Comedy | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: T.J. Miller, Drew Barrymore, Holland Taylor, Jamie Babbit, Sam Bain, Michael Zegen, Michelle Buteau

When ordered to serve a year in rehab, actress Candy (Drew Barrymore) hires her on-set stand-in to take her place. The unassuming woman flips the script and steals her identity, career and boyfriend in this hilarious comedy about trading places.

The Prom

Comedy, Drama, Musical | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Tracey Ullman

A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who just wants to attend prom with her girlfriend.

The Planters

Comedy | Streaming: December 8 | Theaters: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Alexandra Kotcheff, Hannah Leder, Phil Parolisi

Awkward telemarketer Martha Plant lives a lonely existence burying treasure and eating split pea soup. When she takes in a vagrant with multiple personalities, she discovers having three friends in one may be more than she can handle.

Freaky

Comedy, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: December 4 | Theaters: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Alan Ruck

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler spends her days trying to survive high school and the cruel actions of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the latest target of the Butcher, the town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When the Butcher's mystical dagger causes him and Millie to magically switch bodies, the frightened teen learns she has just 24 hours to get her identity back before she looks like a middle-aged maniac forever.

Wolfwalkers

Animation, Adventure, Family | Streaming: December 11 (Apple TV+) | IMDb

Starring: Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, Sean Bean

A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.

Smiley Face Killers

Thriller | Streaming: December 8 | IMDb

Starring: Ronen Rubinstein, Mia Serafino, Crispin Glover

As a strange wave of mysterious drownings of male college students plagues the California coast, Jake Graham (Rubinstein) struggles to keep his life together at school. Finding himself stalked by a hooded figure (Glover) driving an unmarked van, Jake fears he may become the next victim in the killers’ horrific spree.

I'm Your Woman

Drama | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Julia Hart, Jordan Horowitz, Rachel Brosnahan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene, Frankie Faison, Bill Heck

In this 1970s set crime drama, a woman is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey.

Wild Mountain Thyme

Drama, Romance | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken

The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony's (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.

Parallel

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Kathleen Quinlan, Alyssa Diaz, Georgia King

A group of friends stumble upon a mirror that serves as a portal to a 'multiverse', but soon discover that importing knowledge from the other side in order to better their lives brings increasingly dangerous consequences.

Safety

Biography, Drama, Sport | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Jay Reeves, Hunter Sansone, Reginald Hudlin, Mark Ciardi, Nick Santora, Randy McKinnon, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Corinne Foxx

The story of Ray-Ray McElrathbey, a freshman football player for Clemson University, who secretly raised his younger brother on campus after his home life became too unsteady.

Wander Darkly

Drama | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, Beth Grant, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles, Vanessa Bayer

In Wander Darkly, a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together. Writer/director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.

Knuckledust

Action, Thriller | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Camille Rowe, Gethin Anthony, James Kermack, Moe Dunford, Kate Dickie, Phil Davis, Alex Ferns, Olivier Richters

Police discover an elite fight club where they find seven underground levels, filled with the dead bodies of fighters from around the world. Only one man is found left alive. The task force has to work out if he’s a mass murderer or the lone survivor?

Beyond Hell

Horror, Fantasy | Streaming: November 17 | IMDb

Starring: Dominique Smith, Sean Rey, Kearsten Johansson

After trying a new version of the drug Changa, Maryssa finds herself transported to a hell dimension where the demon, Belial, latches on to her. through Maryssa, Belial begins killing her friends one by one in horrific hallucinations.

The Black Book Of Father Dinis

Drama, History, Romance | Streaming: December 8 | IMDb

Starring: Lou de Laâge, Stanislas Merhar, Niels Schneider

THE BLACK BOOK OF FATHER DINIS explores the tumultuous lives of Laura (Lou de Laâge), a peasant maid, and Sebastian (Vasco Varela da Silva), the young orphan in her charge, against a backdrop of overflowing passion and revolutionary intrigue in Europe at the twilight of the 18th century. An unlikely adventure yarn that strides the continent, from Rome and Venice to London and Paris, with whispers of conspiracies from the clergy, the military, and the gentry, this sumptuous period piece ponders the intertwined nature of fate, desire, and duty. Conceived by director Valeria Sarmiento as an appendix to the expansive literary maze of her late partner Raul Ruiz's landmark MYSTERIES OF LISBON, this picaresque chronicle both enriches the earlier work and stands on its own as a grand meditation of the stories we construct about ourselves.

Giving Voice

Documentary | Streaming: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Stephen Henderson

Six ambitious student actors audition for the prestigious August Wilson Monologue Competition, culminating in a riveting final round on Broadway.

December 4

Godmothered

Comedy, Family, Holiday | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Jillian Bell, Melissa Stack, Isla Fisher, Willa Skye, Justin Springer, June Squibb, Stephnie Weir, Sharon McGuire

Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell), who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

Evergreen

Drama | Streaming: November 24 (iTunes), December 1 (streaming) | IMDb

Starring: Olivia Grace Applegate, David Bianchi, Tanner Kalina

From writer and director Joe Duca (Her Name Was Jo), Evergreen is an intimate character study of an interfaith couple's relationship over a tumultuous Christmas weekend. Paul (Tanner Kalina, Everybody Wants Some!!), a contemporary Catholic, plans to propose to his girlfriend, while pragmatic Gena (Amanda Maddox, Gripped: Climbing the Killer Pillar) wants to finally take their celibate relationship to the next level. When expectations clash, the two set aside their prior notions and agree to a brutally honest, no-holds-barred weekend of 'question and answer,' unearthing long-buried secrets and manifestations from relationships past.

Angela's Christmas Wish

Family, Animated | Streaming: December 1 | IMDb

Starring: Lucy O'Connell, Brendan Mullins, Ruth Negga

With her father working far away in Australia, a determined Angela makes a plan — and a heartfelt wish — to reunite her family in time for the holidays.

100% Wolf

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Samara Weaving, Jane Lynch, Jai Courtney, Loren Gray

Freddy Lupin, heir to a proud family of werewolves, is in for a shock when his first 'transwolfation' turns him into a ferocious... poodle. He gets thrown out of his pack and finds himself in the clutches of a dog pound. Can Freddy and his new streetwise friend, Batty, escape? Despite his pink and fluffy exterior, Freddy now has until moonrise to prove that he’s still 100% Wolf!

Wander

Action, Crime, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Katheryn Winnick, Heather Graham, Tommy Lee Jones

Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham star in the edge-of-your-seat thriller following Arthur Bretnik, a paranoid private investigator with a troubled past. After Bretnik (Eckhart) is hired to investigate a suspicious death in the town of Wander, he becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter.

Black Bear

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon, Paola Lazaro, Grantham Coleman

At a remote lake house, a filmmaker named Allison (Aubrey Plaza) arrives to play house guest to a troubled couple (Abbott and Gadon), who have eschewed their life in the city after inheriting a family retreat. Battling writer's block, Allison sparks a calculated game of desire and jealousy in pursuit of a new work that blurs the boundaries of autobiography and invention. Black Bear explores the complex nature of relationships, gender dynamics, and the erratic nature of love as it traces the conflict between our lust and our longing for internal harmony.

What Lies Below

Thriller, Sci-Fi | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Ema Horvath, Trey Tucker, Mena Suvari

Liberty, a socially awkward 16-year-old, returns from two months at camp only to be blindsided with the introduction of her Mother’s fiancée, John Smith, whose charm, intelligence, and beauty paint the picture of a man too perfect to be human.

Cody's Review: What Lies Below reminds me of the early monster-of-the-week episodes of Buffy The Vampire Slayer. However, it trades out the clever banter for a slow methodical tone and ramp up. I suspect filming was interrupted by covid, because the first 15 minutes is marred by stiff performances and amateur-ish camera angles as it muddles through tons of filler backstory. Nevertheless, it eventually evens out and the real Creature Feature begins in earnest. Oh, did you see the trailer and think this was about a predatory guy pursuing his girlfriend's daughter? I can see how you would get there with lines like, 'You're kind of a weird dude' and 'He grabbed me. Like Donald Trump, he grabbed me.' Don't worry, it's not that kind of movie, but it regularly threatens to be. Ema Horvath and Trey Tucker deliver scenes together quite well, but Mena Suvari never really blends in. Verdict: What Lies Below doesn't break new ground or excel in any particular way, but it's a decent slow-burning thriller that will appease fans of the genre. Just be warned, the nature of some scenes will likely rule this out as a date movie.

Elyse

Drama | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Lisa Pepper, Aaron Tucker, Tara Arroyave, Fran Tucker, Anthony Apel, Julieta Oritiz, Danny Jacobs

Elyse (Lisa Pepper) languidly meanders out of a cold, concrete, designer house mirroring a mausoleum, externalizing the spirit of her dead son, Cody. She returns home disoriented, unwilling to join the family dinner, misconceives the gathering as a threat to her private life, and is unwarrantedly infuriated with her egocentric mother, Goldie, and her devoted husband, Steven. In a psychotic blackout, Elyse commits vehicular manslaughter of her son and his nanny, Julia. Elyse isn’t the only victim; her delusional thinking, narcissism, and violence annihilate her husband. Memory and hallucination intertwine to expose a history of trauma, revealing the truth: Elyse is Catatonic and institutionalized in a State Hospital. Elyse’s recovery is reliant on the dissolution of her marriage, the restoration of the relationship with her mother, and the mutual absolution with the nanny’s daughter, Carmen. It’s the care from Dr. Lewis (Anthony Hopkins) and the unconditional love from her nurse, David, that promise Elyse a new life.

Trail of Ashes

Fantasy, Mystery | Streaming: December 1 | IMDb

Starring: Cecilia Arguelles, Arturo Lizardi, Héctor Escudero, Jasmin Sanabria, Migdalia Rosario, Carlos Miranda

When the empress’s daughter Lina disappears, the Crow Tribe, still rebelling against the empire, plans a mission to find her first, in an attempt to have leverage over their enemy. Silas, raised by the Crow Tribe, is tasked with intercepting a “quill” (or justice-seeker) sent to investigate the prime suspect in the case: an inquisitor, one of the empress’s elite. Silas, now posing as the quill Ranieri, is conflicted when he learns the inquisitor he is to interview is actually his long lost brother, Marco, who was raised by the empire after both brothers were orphaned due to a tragic and mysterious incident. As the investigation deepens, Silas realizes that nothing is what it seems. The case will unlock secrets that will blur the reality of everyone involved.

Ammonite

Biography, Drama, Romance | Streaming: December 4 | Theaters: November 13 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Jones

In the 1840s, acclaimed self-taught palaeontologist Mary Anning works alone on the wild and brutal Southern English coastline of Lyme Regis. The days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now hunts for common fossils to sell to rich tourists to support herself and her ailing widowed mother. When one such tourist, Roderick Murchison, arrives in Lyme on the first leg of a European tour, he entrusts Mary with the care of his young wife Charlotte, who is recuperating from a personal tragedy. Mary, whose life is a daily struggle on the poverty line, cannot afford to turn him down but, proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, she clashes with her unwanted guest. They are two women from utterly different worlds. Yet despite the chasm between their social spheres and personalities, Mary and Charlotte discover they can each offer what the other has been searching for: the realisation that they are not alone. It is the beginning of a passionate and all-consuming love affair that will defy all social bounds and alter the course of both lives irrevocably.

Luxor

Drama, Romance | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Michael Landes, Shirin Redha

When British aid worker Hana returns to the ancient city of Luxor, she meets former lover Sultan. As she wanders, haunted by the familiar place, she struggles to reconcile the choices of the past with the uncertainty of the present.

Small Axe — Episode 3: Red, White and Blue

Drama | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: John Boyega, Steve Toussaint, Joy Richardson

Spotlights the true story of Leroy Logan, who at a young age saw his father assaulted by two policemen, motivating him to join the Metropolitan Police and change their racist attitudes from within.

Mank

Drama, Biography, True Story | Streaming: December 4 | Note: (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Gary Oldman, Lily Collins, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, David Fincher, Ceán Chaffin, Tom Burke, Jack Fincher

1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish Citizen Kane

Dear Santa

Documentary | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Dana Nachman

DEAR SANTA shines a light on the 100-year-old ‘Operation Santa’ Program of the United States Postal Service. Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa arrive at Post Offices around the country. Through Operation Santa, the USPS makes it possible for the public to safely adopt these letters and make children’s dreams come true. The film invites audiences along for the magic of this massive endeavor. Traveling the country, much like Santa does on Christmas Eve, the film focuses on select ‘Operation Santa’ Centers: some in metropolitan areas and others in small towns where the Post Office is the heart of the community.

Billie

Documentary | Streaming: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday had one of the greatest voices of all time and changed the face of American music. She was a woman of breath-taking talent and global popularity while also stirring controversy. She started a notable rebellion singing 'Strange Fruit' which exposed the realities of Black life in America and earned her powerful enemies. Raw, emotional and brutally honest, Billie is filled with never-before-heard interviews from musical greats Count Basie, Charles Mingus, Sylvia Syms and Tony Bennett.

Mulan

Action, Adventure, Drama | Streaming: September 4 | Note: Free with subscription on December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Li Gong

[Note: Not a new release, but the separate $30 rental price is no longer in effect. Disney+ subscribers can now watch Mulan at no additinal cost, just like any other movie on the platform.] When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father.

November 26

Fatman

Action, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: November 24 | IMDb

Starring: Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

To save his declining business, Chris Cringle, also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin, hired by a precocious 12-year-old, after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.

Buddy Games

Comedy | Streaming: November 24 | IMDb

Starring: Josh Duhamel, Bob Schwartz, Nick Swardson, Jude Weng, Seamus, Kevin Dillon, Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn

A group of thirtysomething friends reunite to play the Buddy Game. That is a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship — or die trying.

Girl

Thriller | Streaming: November 24 | IMDb

Starring: Bella Thorne, Mickey Rourke, Chad Faust

A young woman returns to her small hometown intent on killing her abusive father only to discover someone murdered him the day before. As the girl searches for answers, she uncovers a family legacy more dangerous than she'd imagined.

Notes for My Son

Drama | Streaming: November 24 | IMDb

Starring: Mónica Antonópulos, Paola Barrientos, Valeria Bertuccelli

When María 'Marie' Vázquez finds out she has a terminal disease, she decides to face her fate the only way she knows how: with emotion and a sarcastic humor that defines her. She spends most of her time writing a book for her four-year-old son, Tomy, with the idea that his mother's image will stay with him for ever. María also shares her experience through social media, with her unique style, and her life story becomes really popular. Her last days are full of mixed feelings as she is joined by her lovely husband, Federico, and her closest friends to celebrate her life.

Hillbilly Elegy

Drama | Streaming: November 24 | IMDb

Starring: Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso, Freida Pinto

A Yale Law student drawn back to his Appalachian hometown reflects on his family's history and his own future.

Christmas on the Square

Family, Musical | Streaming: November 22 | IMDb

Starring: Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Treat Williams

Christmas On The Square follows small town 'Scrooge' Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) as she's visited by a rhinestone-bedazzled angel (Dolly) who guides her on a musical journey of redemption. Will this stingy property owner evict the entire town of Fullerville on Christmas Eve, or will her greed give way to the Christmas spirit?

Happiest Season

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: November 25 | IMDb

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Clea DuVall, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Alison Brie, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.

Stardust

Drama, Biography, Music | Streaming: November 25 | IMDb

Starring: Marc Maron, Aaron Poole, Ryan Blakley, Johnny Flynn, Annie Briggs, Jena Malone, Roanna Cocharne, Jorja Cadence

Documents the life of David Bowie before he became one of the most iconic artists in the history of music.

Uncle Frank

Drama | Streaming: November 25 | IMDb

Starring: Paul Bettany, Judy Greer, Stephen Root, Steve Zahn, Margo Martindale, Alan Ball, Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi

In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her beloved Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany) is a revered literature professor. She soon discovers that Frank is gay, and living with his longtime partner Walid “Wally” Nadeem (Peter Macdissi) -- an arrangement that he has kept secret for years. After the sudden death of Frank's father -- Beth’s grandfather -- Frank is forced to reluctantly return home for the funeral with Beth in tow, and to finally face a long-buried trauma that he has spent his entire adult life running away from.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Adventure, Comedy, Family | Streaming: November 25 | IMDb

Starring: Tyrese Gibson, Michael Barnathan, Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, Judah Lewis, Julian Dennison

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).

Superintelligence

Comedy | Streaming: November 26 | IMDb

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, Ben Falcone, Brian Tyree Henry, Steve Mallory, Jean Smart

Nothing extraordinary ever happens to Carol Peters (McCarthy), so when she starts getting snarky backtalk from her TV, phone and microwave, she thinks she’s being punked. Or losing her mind. In fact, the world’s first superintelligence has selected her for observation, taking over her life…with a bigger, more ominous plan to take over everything. Now Carol is humanity’s last chance before this artificial intelligence-with-an-attitude decides to pull the plug.

Zappa

Documentary | Streaming: November 27 | IMDb

Starring: Frank Zappa, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres

With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, Zappa explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time.

Black Beauty

Drama | Streaming: November 27 | Theaters: (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Ashley Avis, Jeremy Bolt, Mackenzie Foy, Kate Winslet, Fern Deacon, Calam Lynch, Robert Kulzer, Patrick Lyster

In this modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, we follow Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green. Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.

Princess Of The Row

Drama | Streaming: November 27 | IMDb

Starring: Edi Gathegi, Jacob Vargas, Martin Sheen, Van Maximilian Carlson, A. Shawn Austin, Ana Ortiz, Tayler Buck, Jenny Gago

The inspiring tale of a runaway foster child who will stop at nothing to live with the only family she knows: her homeless, mentally-ill veteran father who lives on the streets of LA's skid row.

Blindfire

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: November 20 | Theaters: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Brian Geraghty, Sharon Leal, Bethany Joy Lenz, Wayne Brady, Jim Beaver, Edwina Findley, Chiké Okonko, Sam Ash Arnold, Tom Virtue, Judge Kevin Ross

Lives are left in pieces after a white cop responds to a violent hostage call and kills the black suspect, only to learn he may have been set up. Facing trial, he must find the person responsible while examining his own accountability.

Team Marco

Comedy, Drama, Family | Streaming: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Owen Vaccaro, Louis Cancelmi, Thomas Kopache

Young Marco's grandfather introduces Marco to bocce ball and to the neighborhood crew of old Italian men who play after Nonno moves in. With sport, laughter and love, Marco rounds up a team of neighborhood kids to take on Nonno's team.

The Dark Divide

Adventure, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: November 10 | IMDb

Starring: David Cross, Debra Messing, David Kotchner, Cameron Esposito, Gary Farmer, Pattterson Hood

Based on the story of renowned butterfly expert Robert Pyle (David Cross) who embarked on a life-changing trek through one of America's most important unprotected wildlands in the summer of 1995.

November 20

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

Animation, Action | Streaming: November 17 | Theaters: (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Matt Lanter, Billy Dee Williams

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Chick Fight

Action, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: November 14 | IMDb

Starring: Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne, Alec Baldwin, Dulcé Sloan, Kevin Connolly, Fortune Feimster, Kevin Nash

When Anna Wyncomb is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around, she discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Comedy, Drama, Family | Streaming: November 19 | IMDb

Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Sagar, Sam Palladio

When Margaret's Christmas coronation complicates her love life, her double Stacy steps in to save the day. But will a third look-alike ruin their plan?

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: November 20 | Theaters: August 28 | IMDb

Starring: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton

From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David sets out to be a writer, in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status, the story of his life is the most seductive tale of all.

Ravers

Horror, Comedy | Streaming: November 20 | Theaters: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Natasha Henstridge, Georgia Hirst, Olivier Richters

When a contaminated energy drink turns an illegal rave into a nightmare, a germaphobic journalist has to overcome her deepest fears to get her friends out alive.

Jiu Jitsu

Action, Sci-Fi | Streaming: November 20 | Theaters: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos, Juju Chan with Tony Jaa

An ancient order of Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in an epic battle for the survival of Earth.

Iron Mask

Action, Adventure, Family | Streaming: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jackie Chan, Jason Flemyng, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Early 1700: Cartographer Jonathan Green (Jason Flemyng) from Forbidden Kingdom (2014) is back to map the Russian Far East. He's forced on to China, where he confronts the Dragon Master et al. The iron masked Russian Czar escapes the Tower of London to a Russian ship.

Dreamland

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: November 17 | IMDb

Starring: Margot Robbie, Travis Fimmel, Garrett Hedlund

A teen bounty hunter is torn between helping or capturing a seductive fugitive bank robber hiding in his small town during the Great Depression.

Sound of Metal

Drama | Streaming: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci

Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew.

Words on Bathroom Walls

Drama | Streaming: November 12 | Theaters: August 21 | IMDb

Starring: AnnaSophia Robb, Walton Goggins, Taylor Russell

Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition.

Come Play

Drama, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: November 20 | Theaters: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Jacob Chase, Winslow Fegley, Jayden Marine, John Gallagher Jr., Azhy Robertson, Rachel Wilson

Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Run

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, Onalee Ames

There’s something unnatural about the relationship between Chloe (Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in isolation, controlling every move since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only starting to grasp.

Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist

Documentary, Thriller | Streaming: November 19 | IMDb

Starring: William Friedkin

A lyrical and spiritual cinematic essay on The Exorcist, exploring the depths of William Friedkin's mind's eye, the nuances of his filmmaking process, and the mysteries of faith and fate that have shaped his life and filmography.

Bang! Bang!

Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: November 17 | IMDb

Starring: Nicole Fahel, Lucas Mogerley, Jordan Knapp

Bang! Bang! is an extreme interpretation of the phrase “actions have consequences” that follows five lawless teenagers as they execute an armed robbery. Outfitted with guns and masked by hoodies and full-face hockey masks, the group sets in motion a life or death struggle. Bang! Bang! is a story of conflict fueled by alcohol and adolescent naivety that ultimately crumbles friendships, destroys trust and leads to irrevocable mayhem. When one victim survives what should have been a fatal gunshot, the group is divided by one question: whose humanity remains?

The Giant

Crime, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Odessa Young, Ben Schnetzer, Jack Kilmer, Madelyn Cline

On her graduation night, Charlotte learns her first love has returned to her small Georgia town for the first time since vanishing the year before, in the midst of an awful trauma in her life.But on that night, a girl her age is found dead –and then another.

The Nest

Drama | Streaming: November 17 | Theaters: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Anne Reid

An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s.

Monstrum

Horror, Korean | Streaming: November 17 | IMDb

Starring: Hyeri Lee, In-kwon Kim, Myung-Min Kim, Woo-sik Choi

In MONSTRUM, a plague has taken over and fear runs rampant in the streets. When rumors of a vicious monster roaming Mount Inwangsan begin to spread, fear turns into panic. In order to quell the rising hysteria, the King brings his most trusted general out of retirement. Joined by his daughter, his right-hand man, and a royal court officer, the general sets out to find and defeat the mysterious creature.

November 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Family, Fantasy, Musical | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville

Decades after his trusted apprentice betrayed him, a once-joyful toymaker finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life.

Come Away

Adventure, Drama, Fantasy | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: David Oyelowo, Anna Chancellor, Angelina Jolie

Peter Pan and his sister, Alice, embark on adventures to Neverland and Wonderland.

Jungleland

Drama | Streaming: November 10 | IMDb

Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors, John Cullum

Stan (Charlie Hunnam) and Lion (Jack O’Connell) are two brothers struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. When Stan fails to pay back a dangerous crime boss (Jonathon Majors), they’re forced to deliver an unexpected traveler as they journey across the country for a high-stakes fighting tournament. While Stan trains Lion for the fight of his life, a series of events threaten to tear the brothers apart but their love for one another and belief in a better life keep them going in this gripping drama that proves family pulls no punches.

Lie Exposed

Drama | Streaming: November 10 | IMDb

Starring: Benjamin Ayres, Megan Follows, Bruce Greenwood

Melanie (Leslie Hope) has a good, solid life, but when she’s diagnosed with cancer, her world spirals out of control. Instead of confronting her disease, she leaves her husband (Bruce Greenwood) and heads out for a bender in Los Angeles to search for the meaning of life. During her trip, she meets a mysterious, erotic photographer (Jeff Kober), and agrees to throw caution to the wind and pose for his latest project. Their interaction presents dangerous opportunities, revealed in a surprising art show that ignites passionate, provocative emotions and incendiary repercussions for her life, and those of her friends and family.

Out Stealing Horses

Drama, Mystery | Streaming: November 10 | IMDb

Starring: Stellan Skarsgård, Bjørn Floberg, Tobias Santelmann

Out Stealing Horses follows Trond (Skarsgård), an older man who moves to a remote section of Norway where he once spent a life-altering summer with his father (Santelmann) in 1948. Wanting to live a solitary life following the untimely death of his wife, he settles down for a winter in the woods, where he runs into a neighbor, Lars (Floberg), who played a pivotal role in his distant past. While reminiscing about their former lives, Trond reflects on the traumatic and joyful memories of that summer, offering a glimpse into his youth as he navigated the trials and tribulations of life following the Nazi occupation of Norway.

Dating Amber

Comedy, LGBTQ, Romance, Drama | Streaming: November 10 | IMDb

Starring: Fionn O’Shea, Lola Petticrew, Sharon Horgan, Barry Ward

A closeted gay teen and his lesbian counterpart pretend to be a couple to avoid suspicion.

Last Three Days

Action, Crime, Mystery | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Robert Palmer Watkins, Thomas Wilson Brown, Deborah Lee Smith

Jack is a police officer with a marriage on the rocks working undercover to take down a Japanese crime syndicate. One night things go south and he wakes up to discover he's missing his partner, his wife, and the last three days of his life.

Echo Boomers

Action, Crime, Drama | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gilles Geary, Hayley Law, Jacob Alexander, Oliver Cooper, Kate Linder, Lesley Ann Warren, Alex Pettyfer and Michael Shannon

Two-time Academy Award® nominee Michael Shannon (Knives Out) stars in this gripping crime-thriller filled with pulse-pounding twists and turns. A recent college graduate Lance Zutterland (Patrick Schwarzenegger) leaves school in debt, realizing everything he had worked towards was built on a lie. When he is pulled into a criminal underground operation, he finds his peers fighting the system by stealing from the rich and giving to… themselves. With nothing to lose, they leave behind a trail of destruction but with the cops closing in, tensions mount and Lance soon discovers he is in over his head with no way out.

Cody's Review: As true(-ish) stories go, Echo Boomers is probably one of the better examples of adapting reality to a cinematic format. In many ways, it reminded me of the movie 21 (2008) starring Jim Sturgess with Kate Bosworth and Kevin Spacey. While the plots are entirely different — this is a robbery tale while 21 is a heist movie (yes, it is, and I'll fight about it) — they both follow a similar formula. Unfortunately, Echo Boomers doesn't have the same charm and elegance, but tries to make up for it with a modernized narrative about the unfair economy facing millenials. That premise eventually falls apart and the story reverts to a classic tale of greed and recklessness. Echo Boomers successfully manages to stay on the right side of realism while embelishing little things and maintaining a decent pace that doesn't drag on. Echo Boomers is nowhere near a must-see, but it's competent enough that I don't feel bad about spending 90 minutes on it, which still sets it above the average for 2020.

Monsoon

Drama | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Henry Golding, Parker Sawyers, David Tran

Kit returns to Ho Chi Minh City for the first time since he was six years old when his family fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam-American War. Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he's no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love, and happiness.

I Am Greta

Documentary, Biography | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Greta Thunberg, Malena Ernman, António Guterres, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Documentary follows teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on her international crusade to get people to listen to scientists about the world's environmental problems.

Maybe Next Year

Documentary, Sport | Streaming: November 10 | IMDb

Starring: Shirley Dash, Barry Vagnoni, Bryant Moreland

Maybe Next Year is a documentary film about the improbable 2017 season of the Philadelphia Eagles, and the best fans in the NFL.

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds

Documentary | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Werner Herzog, Jan Braly Kihle, Jon Larsen

A new documentary from Werner Herzog about meteors and comets and their influence on ancient religions and other cultural and physical impacts they've had on Earth.

November 6

The Informer

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common

Pete Koslow is a former special operations soldier working as an informant for the FBI to help dismantle the Polish mafia's drug trade in New York. But when the FBI's operation goes wrong, resulting in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Pete is coerced into returning to Bale Hill, the prison he previously served time in for manslaughter, to take down the cartel from the inside.

Kindred

Drama, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Jack Lowden, Tamara Lawrance, Fiona Shaw, Edward Holcroft, Joe Marcantonio

When her boyfriend Ben suddenly dies in an accident, mother-to-be Charlotte collapses upon receiving the news. She wakes up in Ben’s family home, a crumbling old manor house in the middle of nowhere with Ben’soverbearing mother, Margaret, and his controlling stepbrother, Thomas. They are determined to care for her, at least until the baby arrives. Grief stricken and increasingly haunted by visions possibly brought on by the pregnancy, Charlotte accepts their help. But as the days go by she begins to doubt their intentions and her suspicions grow. Are they drugging her and keeping her captive, with the aim of taking her unborn baby? As her visions intensify and the haze of lies grows, Charlotte decides that her only option is to break free from this family once and for all – but at what cost?

Triggered

Thriller, Action, Horror, Teen | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: David D. Jones, Sean Cameron Michael, Alastair Orr, Liesl Ahlers, Reine Swart

Nine friends, all harboring a dark secret, go camping in the woods. After a wild night of partying, they wake up with suicide bombs strapped to their chests, all with varying times on their countdown clocks. They decide to work out how to disarm the bombs or find help - until they discover they can 'take' one another's time by killing each other.

The Dark and the Wicked

Horror | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Marin Ireland, Michael Abbott Jr. and Xander Berkeley

On a secluded farm, a man is slowly dying. Bedridden and fighting through his final breaths, his wife is slowly succumbing to overwhelming grief. To help their mother and say goodbye to their father, siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr.) return to their family farm. It doesn’t take long for them to see that something’s wrong with mom, though—something more than her heavy sorrow. Gradually, as their own grief mounts, Louise and Michael begin suffering from a darkness similar to their mother’s, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over their family.

Comedy | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Roger Aston-Griffiths, Jack Marchetti, Jeremy Piven, Olivia Mai Barrett, Mick Davis

It’s Christmas and the charming city of York, home to Jules, 16 and her Dad, David is decked out ready for the festive season. In many ways, David and Jules’ relationship is no different from that of most fathers and their sixteen-year-old daughters. He struggles to understand her, she refuses to communicate with him. He wants to be involved in her life, she wants her own space. In one important respect, however, David and Jules share a profound bond: the death of Jules’ mum, and David’s wife, in a car crash two years before. With both struggling to cope with everyday life in the shadow of their loss, Jules, inspired by happy memories of her mom, decides to take matters into her own hands.

Possessor Uncut

Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Sean Bean, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Rossif Sutherland

Tasya Vos, an elite, corporate assassin, takes control of other people's bodies using brain-implant technology to execute high-profile targets.

Mortal

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Nat Wolff, Iben Akerlie, Per Frisch, Priyanka Bose, Per Egil Aske

In this spellbinding thriller, a sleepy Norwegian town erupts after an American backpacker is arrested. Witnesses claim a teen died after touching the stranger, and that he inexplicably started a fire that engulfed a farm. He warns a psychologist, Christine, that he has supernatural powers, and that anyone who gets too close to him dies. Is he a liar, a freak of nature, an angry god? Determined to find the truth, Christine draws nearer, and what she finds is beyond her wildest imaginings...

Proxima

Action, Drama | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Eva Green, Zélie Boulant, Matt Dillon

Sarah is a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. She is the only woman in the arduous program. She lives alone with Stella, her eight-year-old daughter. Sarah feels guilty that she cannot spend more time with her child. Her love is overpowering, unsettling. When Sarah is chosen to join the crew of a year-long space mission called #Proxima, it creates chaos in the mother-daughter relationship.

Acute Misfortune

Biography, Drama | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Daniel Henshall, Toby Wallace, Gillian Jones

The Film adaptation of Erik Jensen's award-winning biography of Adam Cullen is the story of the biographer and his subject, as it descends into a dependent and abusive relationship.

Unhinged

Thriller, Action | Streaming: October 23 | Theaters: August 21 | IMDb

Starring: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that takes something we've all experienced--road rage--to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late getting to work when she crosses paths with a stranger (Crowe) at a traffic light. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who feels invisible and is looking to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know who you're driving next to.

Business Ethics

Comedy | Streaming: Oct 27 | IMDb

Starring: Larenz Tate, Sarah Carter, Julian De Zotti

Fresh out of business school, Zachery Cranston seems to have all the tools necessary to succeed in the world of finance. But he is ambitious to a fault and finds himself lured by a dramatic new idea for a fund that may not be so legal.

Bullets of Justice

Action, Comedy, Horror | Streaming: October 19 | IMDb

Starring: Danny Trejo, Yana Marinova, Timur Turisbekov

During the Third World War, the American government initiates a secret project code named 'Army Bacon' in order to create super soldier by inbreeding human being with pigs. 25 years later a breed called 'Muzzles' have occupied top of the food chain, eating and farming humans like animals. Rob Justice is an ex-bounty hunter working for the last line of human resistance - a group of survivors hiding in a nuclear bunker deep underground. His mission is to find out how muzzles came to power and destroy them.

Sibyl

Drama | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Virginie Efira, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Gaspard Ulliel

Sibyl, a jaded psychotherapist, returns to her first passion: writing. But her newest patient Margot, a troubled up-and-coming actress, proves to be a source of inspiration that is far too tempting. Fascinated almost to the point of obsession, Sibyl becomes more and more involved in Margot’s tumultuous life, reviving volatile memories that bring her face to face with her past.

Operation Christmas Drop

Comedy, Family, Romance | Streaming: November 5 | IMDb

Starring: Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen

A by-the-book political aide falls for a big-hearted Air Force pilot while looking to shut down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition.

October 30

The Craft: Legacy

Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Streaming: October 28 | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Monaghan, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon

In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

Action, Horror, Thriller (Korean) | Streaming: October 27 | Theaters: August 21 | IMDb

Starring: Dong-Won Gang, Jung-hyun Lee, Re Lee

Four years after South Korea's total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best-or worst-of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

The Call

Horror | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Judd Lormand

From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. After a tragic accident, a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become reality as they enter the realm of THE CALL. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive.

Spell

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, Lorraine Burroughs

A man crash lands in rural Appalachia and awakens in the attic of a traditional Hoodoo practitioner. He desperately tries to break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

Bad Hair

Horror, Comedy | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Zaria Kelley, Corinne Massiah, Elle Lorraine

In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

The Mothman Legacy

Documentary | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring:

One of the most frightening of American urban myths is the legend of The Mothman, a red-eyed creature seen by some as a harbinger of doom in 1960s rural West Virginia, where sightings of the winged demonic beast were first documented near an old munitions dump known by locals as TNT. Many believe the Mothman to be a 1960’s phenomenon, an omen only appearing before tragedy, and disappearing after a flap of sightings and the subsequent Silver Bridge collapse in 1967. But what if there’s more? What if the origins of this omen trace back much further and go much deeper than anyone realized? And what if…the sightings never ended?

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: October 28 | IMDb

Starring: Tiffany Paulsen, Emma Roberts, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Jessica Capshaw

Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet during one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they become each other's perfect plus-one which leads to some hilarious and provocative hijinks. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.

The True Adventures of Wolfboy

Drama | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: John Turturro, Stephen McKinley, Josh Godfrey, Declan Baldwin, Benjamin Blake, Sophie Giannamore, Olivia Dufault, Jaeden Lieberher

Paul lives an isolated life with his father in upstate New York. He finds making friends impossible due to a rare condition he has known as congenital hypertrichosis - an affliction that causes an abnormal amount of hair growth all over his face and body. On his 13th birthday, Paul receives a mysterious gift that compels him to run away and seek out the mother he has never known.

Narco Soldiers

Action | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: Felix Limardo, Rafael Amaya, Carolina Guerra, Ricardo Chavira

Narco Soldiers is a timely, action-packed crime thriller that explores the resurgence of the Caribbean drug routes and one couple's violent, Bonnie and Clyde-style rise to power.

Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story

Drama | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: Antonio Macia, Ashley Greene, Robert Davi, Tara Westwood, Brandon Thomas Lee, David Arquette, Sean Avery, James Madio

Story of hot-tempered and self-centered the Brooklyn native and street basketball legend Jackie Ryan. His dreams of playing professional basketball seem to have passed him by after years of hard partying and neglect. He works construction alongside his overbearing father (Arquette), and his wisecracking best friend Marty (Madio). After being spotted at the famous West 4th basketball court for his incredible talent, Ryan is invited to try-out for the New Jersey Nets and is forced to confront his inner demons, family conflicts, relationship drama, and turn his life around.

Fishbowl

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: October 29 | IMDb

Starring: Khali Addair, Ken Arnold, Mackenzie Astin

In Bishop, a small town filled with secrets, where the Simon sisters are trying to cope with their mother's absence and maintain a normal life while enduring Catholic school and typical teen struggles under the watchful eye of their demanding counselor Mr. Barnes. Silently and firmly repressing them is their damaged father who, quite adrift himself, is growing increasingly obsessed with The Rapture that he believes is imminent. Through rebellious acts, punishments, and religious impulses, home is anything but a refuge, and the sisters must cling to one another to survive. On the night that Rick believes to be The Rapture, he will attempt to take his daughters to 'the other side' but as the bell tolls, true colors shine through and the mystery of their mother's disappearance is revealed to her daughters in a shattering climax.

Documentary | Streaming: October 27 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Baumer, Kevin Powell, Julie Sokolow, Mary Baumer

Portrait of Mark Baumer, an environmental activist, avant-garde writer, and vegan, who hiked barefoot for over 100 days across America to draw attention to climate change. In a voice The New Yorker praised as “reminiscent of Andy Kaufman”, Baumer narrates his offbeat take on life and how we all can make a difference.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Comedy | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Tom Hanks

Follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.

On the Rocks

Adventure, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans

A New York woman and her impulsive, larger-than-life father try to find out if her husband is having an affair.

Over the Moon

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong

Fueled by memories of her mother, resourceful Fei Fei builds a rocket to the moon on a mission to prove the existence of a legendary moon goddess.

Cut Throat City

Action, Crime, Drama | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring: Shameik Moore, Wesley Snipes, T.I., Ethan Hawke, RZA

After Hurricane Katrina, four boyhood friends return to NOLA’s Lower Ninth. As FEMA fails to provide aid, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster for help. When the job tanks, they must outrun, and outsmart, a system rife with corruption.

S.O.S. Survive or Sacrifice

Adventure, Thriller | Streaming: October 28 | IMDb

Starring: William Baldwin, Jeannine Kaspar, Marianna Rosset, Zach Rose, Crystal Web, Diljohn Sidhu

Two sisters are reunited on a Mediterranean Island. One of them meets a group of locals and agrees to an exciting ride on a hot air balloon. But disaster strikes and the balloon is carried far out to sea. Their cell phones out of range, and the balloon running out of gas, Kate and her friends are battling for their lives. Meanwhile, back on land, the younger sister has become an unwanted 'material witness' to a crime and matters take a dramatic twist.

Blue Ridge

Action, Crime, Drama | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring: Johnathon Schaech, Sarah Lancaster, Graham Greene

A new sheriff races against time to solve a mysterious murder before the townspeople take the law into their own hands.

Shithouse

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Cooper Raiff, Dylan Gelula, Amy Landecker

A homesick college freshman goes to a party at Shithouse and ends up spending the night with his sophomore RA who's had a shitty day and wants someone to hang out with.

Huck Yeah!

Documentary, Sports | Streaming: October 26

Starring: Bobby Brown Brown, Eric Hjorliefson, Mark Abma, Chris Rubens, Michelle Parker, Lucas Wachs, Janelle Yip, Sam Kuch, Lucy Sackbauer, Mckenna Peterson, Connery Lundin, Emily Childs, Arianna Tricomi, Tonje Kviv

Matchstick Productions 2020 ski film is packed with the best skiers in the world charging hard and having fun in some of the most spectacular locations. Prepare to have your mind blown as Hoji, Sam Kuch, Bobby Brown and the breakout girl posse 'The Blondes,' have the time of their lives shredding and stomping. This film is a balance of personal action segments and location/story-based segments that not only show progressive skiing but interesting stories. Grab a beer, some popcorn and yell 'Huck Yeah!’ with the most fun ski movie of 2020.

His House

Drama, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 30 | IMDb

Starring: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku, Matt Smith

As a young couple from war-torn South Sudan seeks asylum and a fresh start in England, they’re tormented by a sinister force living in their new home.

October 23

The Witches

Adventure, Comedy, Family | Streaming: October 22 | IMDb

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci

Based on Roald Dahl's 1983 classic book 'The Witches', the story tells the scary, funny and imaginative tale of a seven year old boy who has a run in with some real life witches!

The Shade Shepherd

Adventure, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Randy Spence, Jordon Hodges, Caroline Newton, Chris Faulisi, Brett Baker

Indiana 1987. Charged with a murder he can’t remember, in the midst of heroin withdrawal, Pike Ables must make a decision now: Go to jail, or flee the country! His only hope, his younger brother Jack, a soon-to-be father and respected doctor. With no food, drugs or weapons, the brothers embark on a journey that will test the meaning of love, family, forgiveness and life or death. Sometimes things aren’t what they seem as the brothers must navigate out of the darkness, into the light and escape before they are caught and someone else dies.

Scare Package

Horror, Comedy | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jeremy King, Noah Segan, Toni Trucks, Chase Williamson, Baron Vaughn

Chad Buckley is a lonely Horror aficionado, spending his days overseeing a struggling video store and arguing with his only customer, Sam. When an unsuspecting job applicant arrives, Chad sets out to teach him the rules of Horror.

Friendsgiving

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, Aisha Tyler, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Margaret Cho, Nicol Paone, Jane Seymour, Deon Cole

Abby is looking forward to a laid-back Thanksgiving with her best friend Molly. But the friends’ plans for a quiet turkey dinner go up in smoke when they’re joined by Molly’s new boyfriend and her flamboyant mother. Throw in some party crashers including Molly’s old flame, a wannabe shaman, and a trio of Fairy Gay Mothers, and it’s a recipe for a comically chaotic holiday no one will ever forget—even if they wanted to!

After We Collided

Drama, Romance | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard

A college student's relationship with a troubled youth gets put to the test when she meets another man who's attracted to her.

The Place of No Words

Fantasy | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Bodhi Palmer, Mark Webber, Teresa Palmer, Nicole Elizabeth Berger

Bodhi Palmer sets a real family on an imaginative adventure that explores how we cope with dying and the love, laughter, and pain we can find within it. Bodhi gives a rare tour de force performance while starring alongside his actual mother and father (Mark Webber and Teresa Palmer). Told through both the eyes of a father and his young son the story moves between the authentic real world and a fantasy realm filled with mythical creatures and circumstances.

Monochrome: The Chromism

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: October 17 | Theaters: DVD also available at monochromeworld.com | IMDb

Starring: Joshua Bangle, Cat Merritt, Ryan Barnes

Traded and sold like currency, the outcast people known as 'Hues', are hunted down after turning color in a black and white world.

Rebecca

Drama, Mystery, Romance | Streaming: October 21 | IMDb

Starring: Lily James, Armie Hammer, Keeley Hawes

A young newlywed arrives at her husband's imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death.

Ghabe

Drama, Romance, Thriller | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring: Adel Darwish, Nathalie Williamsdotter, Ahmad Fadel

'Ghadbe' follows a Syrian refugee during the summer of the 2015 migration as he falls in love with a majestic forest in Sweden and a mysterious local woman living on its border.

Tremors: Shrieker Island

Action & Adventure, Thriller, Horror | Streaming: October 22 | IMDb

Starring: Jackie Cruz, Jon Heder, Michael Gross

When a group of wealthy trophy hunters genetically modify Graboid eggs to create the ultimate hunting experience, it isn't long before their prey escapes the confines of their small island and begin terrorizing the inhabitants of a nearby island research facility. The head of the research facility and her second-in-command Jimmy (Jon Heder) locate the one man who is an expert in killing Graboids: the one and only, and now reluctant, Burt Gummer (Michael Gross). Once on board, Burt leads the group in an all-out war against the larger, faster, and terrifyingly intelligent Graboids and the swiftly multiplying Shriekers!

Tales from the Hood 3

Horror | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Patrick Abellard, Frederick Allen, Djouliet Amara

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee executive produces with writers/directors/producers Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott in this next installment of the ground-breaking original Tales from the Hood. Following the franchise's cult classic roots, this all-new anthology, which features Tony Todd and Lynn Whitfield, is four terrifying tales that will scare and thrill audiences with its horrifying twists and social commentary.

The Way I See It

Documentary | Streaming: October 23 | Theaters: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Doris Kearns Goodwin, Samantha Power, Pete Souza

Former Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza's journey as a person with top secret clearance and total access to the President.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

The Lady of Heaven

Action, Drama, History | Streaming: December 30 | IMDb

Starring: Ray Fearon, Lucas Bond, Albane Courtois

Two stories separated by 1400 years. After losing his mother in the midst of a war-torn country, an Iraqi child, learns the importance and power of patience by discovering the historical story of Lady Fatima.

Stand!

Drama, History, Musical | Streaming: January 1 | IMDb

Starring: Gregg Henry, Robert Adetuyi, Marshall Williams, Danny Schur, Rick Chafe, Laura Slade Wiggins, Lisa Bell, Gabriel Daniels

1919. Stefan and his father Mike fled Ukraine for the New World, where they struggle to earn enough to re-unite the family. Stefan is instantly smitten with the Jewish suffragette neighbor, Rebecca – but Rebecca’s brother Moishe and Mike oppose the would-be Romeo and Juliet. Returned soldiers, angry at the lack of jobs after the war, violently threaten the city’s immigrants, including Emma, the refugee from racist violence in Oklahoma. When a movement develops for workers to leave their jobs in protest, AJ Anderson, a wealthy lawyer, pits all against each other in a dramatic and inspirational final stand.

Shadow in the Cloud

Action, Horror, War | Streaming: January 1 | IMDb

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale

In the throes of World War II, Captain Maude Garrett (CHLOË GRACE MORETZ) joins the all-male crew of a B-17 bomber with a top-secret package. Caught off guard by the presence of a woman on a military flight, the crew tests Maude’s every move. Just as her quick wit is winning them over, strange happenings and holes in her backstory incite paranoia surrounding her true mission. But this crew has more to fear…lurking in the shadows, something sinister is tearing at the heart of the plane. Trapped between an oncoming air ambush and an evil lurking within, Maude must push beyond her limits to save the hapless crew and protect her mysterious cargo.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Documentary | Streaming: January 1 | IMDb

Starring: Joshua Fields Millburn, Ryan Nicodemus, Dave Ramsey

They've built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.

12 Hour Shift

Comedy, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: January 5 | IMDb

Starring: Angela Bettis, Chloe Farnworth, Nikea Gamby-Turner, Tara Perry, David Arquette

Set in a small-town Arkansas hospital in 1999, 12 Hour Shift follows Mandy (Bettis) a drug-addicted nurse who gets caught in the middle of a black market organ-trading scheme after her ruthless cousin, Regina (Farnworth), misplaces a kidney scheduled for delivery that night. Death soon descends on the hospital as a mob boss and an injured convict (Arquette) terrorize patients, while Mandy and Regina scramble to replace the lost organ by any means necessary. Nothing is off the table and every patient is at risk as Mandy fights to restore order and appease the ruthless black market bosses.

The Reason I Jump

Documentary | Streaming: January 8 | IMDb

Starring: Jerry Rothwell

Based on the best-selling book by Naoki Higashida, The Reason I Jump is an immersive cinematic exploration of neurodiversity through the experiences of nonspeaking autistic people from around the world. The film blends Higashida's revelatory insights into autism, written when he was just 13, with intimate portraits of five remarkable young people. It opens a window for audiences into an intense and overwhelming, but often joyful, sensory universe. Moments in the lives of each of the characters are linked by the journey of a young Japanese boy through an epic landscape; narrated passages from Naoki’s writing reflect on what his autism means to him and others, how his perception of the world differs, and why he acts in the way he does: the reason he jumps. The film distils these elements into a sensually rich tapestry that leads us to Naoki’s core message: not being able to speak does not mean there is nothing to say.

I Carry You with Me

Drama | Streaming: January 8 | IMDb

Starring: Armando Espitia, Christian Vazquez, Michelle Rodríguez

Based on true love, this decades spanning romance begins in Mexico between an aspiring chef and a teacher. Their lives restart in incredible ways as societal pressure propels the couple to embark on a treacherous journey to New York with dreams, hopes, and memories in tow.

Stars Fell on Alabama

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: January 8 | IMDb

Starring: James Maslow, Ciara Hanna, Lesa Wilson

Successful Hollywood agent Bryce Dixon is returning to Alabama for the first time in 15 years for his high school reunion. When he learns he's the only one of his friends who isn't married with children, he convinces his client, starlet Madison Belle, to pretend to be his girlfriend. But he soon learns that success has different meanings, and romance may be closer than he thinks.

If Not Now, When?

Drama | Streaming: January 8 | IMDb

Starring: Meagan Holder, Mekia Cox, Tamara Bass, Lexi Underwood, Meagan Good

Four friends, who met in high school and are bonded by an event, are suddenly forced back together when one of them suffers a crisis. It’s a story of love, forgiveness and the incredible bond between women.

Herself

Drama | Streaming: January 8 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Clare Dunne, Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill

This is the story of young mother Sandra who escapes her abusive husband and fights back against a broken housing system. She sets out to build her own home and in the process rebuilds her life and re-discovers herself.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Monster Hunter

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: December 25, 30, or /shrug? | Theaters: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, Tony Jaa

When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom.

Fatale

Thriller, Mystery | Theaters: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Hilary Swank, Mike Colter, Michael Ealy

After a wild one-night stand, Derrick (Michael Ealy), a successful sports agent, watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers that the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for, is a determined police detective (Hilary Swank) who entangles him in her latest investigation. As he tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life. FATALE is a suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller and an unpredictable game of cat and mouse where one mistake can change your life.

News of the World

Action, Adventure, Drama | Streaming: January 15, 2021 | Theaters: December 25 | Note: (Dec 25 on Netflix outside US) | IMDb

Starring: Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Michael Covino

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.

Promising Young Woman

Comedy, Crime, Drama | Theaters: December 25 | IMDb

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox

Nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be -- she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past.

Pinocchio

Drama, Fantasy | Theaters: December 25 | Note: (English dub) | IMDb

Starring: Federico Ielapi, Roberto Benigni, Rocco Papaleo

In this live-action adaptation of the beloved fairytale, old woodcarver Geppetto fashions a wooden puppet, Pinocchio, who magically comes to life. Pinocchio longs for adventure and is easily led astray, encountering magical beasts, fantastical spectacles, while making friends and foes along his journey. However, his dream is to become a real boy, which can only come true if he finally changes his ways.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

