For years, Nova has been the choice of launcher for millions around the world — a quick-fix for phones that either lack a proper launcher or have a clunky one. While it's available for free, you need to shell out $4.99 to unlock everything it has to offer, or not. In the spirit of the festive season, the app is currently on sale for a-cent-less-than-a-dollar.

In fact, the price could be even lower in your region. As noted in the tweet below, the app is on sale for the cheapest price allowed by Google Play Store in a particular region. For instance, in India, the app is available for only ₹10 (down from ₹99), which roughly translates to 14 cents. Similarly, in Germany, you'll be able to lap up the deal for €0.59 ($0.65), down from the usual €5.25.

If you don't own Nova Launcher Prime yet, now is the time to do so! The app is on sale for the cheapest price allowed in your region, which often comes out to be around 0.99 cents USD. Hurry and get it before it's too late!https://t.co/BKEJUlJ8iH pic.twitter.com/HIYBeX27bQ — Nova Launcher (@Nova_Launcher) December 24, 2020

If you haven't tried Nova yet and are looking to rejig the way your home screen looks and functions, we'd definitely recommend you check out the launcher. It offers a clean and simplistic UI while also giving a myriad of features that will allow you to customize your experience to the hilt.

You can get the launcher from the Google Play Store or download it from APK Mirror.