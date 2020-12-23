Samsung has so far kept up with its rollout schedule as almost all its recent flagships have already received (or have started to receive) the latest Android 11 update. One UI 3 builds are now trickling down to the cheaper Galaxy A and M series, starting with the Galaxy A51 5G and the M31. Samsung has now opened its beta program for these two phones, and those in eligible markets can already sign up for it.

The Samsung Community forums in Korea and India posted about the Galaxy A51 5G and the M31, respectively, earlier today, informing owners that they can now apply for their beta trials. To get your names in, all you need to do is go to the Samsung Members app on your phone, where you’ll see a banner to sign up for the One UI 3 beta program. Once done with the process, a beta version of the OS will soon be shipped to your device. If you want to be a part of these beta runs, make sure to fill out the form at the earliest opportunity as places are usually limited.

Based on an official release schedule, both phones should start receiving the stable update sometime around March. This beta trial should indicate that more Galaxy A and M-series phones will join soon and are on track to receive their Android 11 updates in due time.