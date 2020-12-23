The Google Pixel 4a has to be the most critically acclaimed Pixel phone to date. It earned a nearly perfect score in our own testing and was awarded the coveted 2020 Smartphone of the Year title almost unanimously by our editors. What’s even better about the budget champ is that it’s available at a discounted price right ahead of Christmas, shaving a respectable $30 off its retail price — a first for the baby Pixel.

B&H is currently offering a coupon discount on the Pixel 4a’s MSRP of $349. The coupon is automatically applied while checking out for a final price of $319 before taxes, which is the lowest the 4a has ever been (outside odd subscription deals, anyway). The store is also throwing in a basic clear TPU case, and what sure looks to be free shipping.

The Pixel 4a is already a bargain at its full price, and this B&H discount only makes the deal sweeter. Just make sure to grab one before the timer runs out or stocks dry up. Though at this price, the chances of the latter happening first seem higher.