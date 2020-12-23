We've extensively covered Robroock's lineup of intelligent vacuums, from fresh deals to product launches and everything in between. Today, though, we have a very special offer just in time for the holidays. Roborock is giving away a brand new S5 Max robotic vacuum to one lucky Android Police reader. Here's everything you need to know.

If Goldilocks was into vacuum cleaners, she'd no doubt reach for the Roborock S5 Max. This robotic vacuum offers the best combination of premium automated cleaning technology with a palatable price tag, making it a fan favorite among customers.

Who really cares about the price though; you're just here to win one, aren't you?

Well, yes and no. Sadly, only one out of the thousands who enter will walk away with a brand new S5 Max. For the rest of you fine folks, all hope isn't lost. From now through December 31, you can pick up a brand new S5 Max for as low as $439 ($160.99 off) at Amazon when all discounts and on-screen coupons are applied.

The contest will run from December 18, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on December 23, 2020. One winner will be selected to receive a Roborock S5 Max. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

Roborock S5 Max Giveaway (US)

