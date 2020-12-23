Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Christmas is almost here, and so it would appear that just about every notable developer has placed its games on sale, which is why today's list is absolutely bursting with games. So whether you're interested in RPGs from Square Enix, or swiping games from Devolver Digital, today's roundup has you covered. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 15 temporarily free and 146 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Ray Watermark - Watermark with QR, Logo, Text $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- BabyBook Journal - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Brightness Manager - brightness per app manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Thai Phrasebook PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WOW Volume Manager - App volume control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Influence Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Underwater Knife Hit - Throw Knife Hit Target $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cribbage With Grandpas $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystery of Fortune 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Milky Launcher Pro - No ads, Themes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- EasyJoin Go TV - Send files to Android TV from PC $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The three little pigs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Castro Premium $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- Secret Recorder Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shopping list: BigBag Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Skit Premium $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- Keep Screen Awake $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Telegraph X Pro - publishing tool $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Stories PREMIUM $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Portal Dogs $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SLOC - 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bouncer Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $5.99 -> $2.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cat Lady - The Card Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Charterstone: Digital Edition $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- King and Assassins: The Board Game $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom Two Crowns $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Le Havre: The Inland Port $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Love Letter - Strategy Card Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucid Dream Adventure 2 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Meteorfall: Krumit's Tale $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation Puzzle Adventure $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pandemic: The Board Game $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Patchwork The Game $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rule with an Iron Fish: A Pirate Fishing RPG $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Scythe: Digital Edition $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Small Living World UNLOCKED $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Small World: Civilizations & Conquests $5.99 -> $2.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sol 705 Complete Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Talisman $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Talisman: Origins $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Terraforming Mars $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The First Tree $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ticket to Ride $6.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- 25 Maps PREMIUM - RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Age of Pirates RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Assassin's Creed Identity $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Beholder 2 $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bubbles the Cat $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Darkarta: A Broken Heart's Quest (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Do Not Feed The Monkeys $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Grandpa's Table HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GRIS $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hairy Letters $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hairy Phonics 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jack in Space - educational game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lucid Dream Adventure 3 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minit $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Please Don't Touch Anything 3D $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Please, Don't Touch Anything: Classic $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Please, Don't Touch Anything VR $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puzzling Peaks EXE $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reigns: Game of Thrones $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Battle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SPACEPLAN $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Templar Assault RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Talos Principle $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wanna Survive $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Witcheye $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zelle -Occult Adventure- $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Adventures of Mana $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- D&D Lords of Waterdeep $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST III $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST IV $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST V $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST VI $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST VIII $19.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY II $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY III $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY IV $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY V $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY VI $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY VII $15.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $20.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Monster Hunter Stories $19.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Muse Dash $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Romancing SaGa 2 $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $29.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- Secret of Mana $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in ?
- Twilight Struggle $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gladient Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Moxy Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- One UI - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen Square - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments