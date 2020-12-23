Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Christmas is almost here, and so it would appear that just about every notable developer has placed its games on sale, which is why today's list is absolutely bursting with games. So whether you're interested in RPGs from Square Enix, or swiping games from Devolver Digital, today's roundup has you covered. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 15 temporarily free and 146 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Ray Watermark - Watermark with QR, Logo, Text $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. BabyBook Journal - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Brightness Manager - brightness per app manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Thai Phrasebook PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. WOW Volume Manager - App volume control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Influence Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Underwater Knife Hit - Throw Knife Hit Target $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Cribbage With Grandpas $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Mystery of Fortune 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Milky Launcher Pro - No ads, Themes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. EasyJoin Go TV - Send files to Android TV from PC $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. The three little pigs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Castro Premium $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Secret Recorder Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Shopping list: BigBag Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Skit Premium $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Keep Screen Awake $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Telegraph X Pro - publishing tool $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Black Stories PREMIUM $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Cooking trip: Back on the road $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Portal Dogs $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. SLOC - 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Bad North: Jotunn Edition $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Bouncer Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $5.99 -> $2.29; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Cat Lady - The Card Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Charterstone: Digital Edition $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Her Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. King and Assassins: The Board Game $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Kingdom Two Crowns $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Le Havre: The Inland Port $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Love Letter - Strategy Card Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Lucid Dream Adventure 2 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Meteorfall: Krumit's Tale $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation Puzzle Adventure $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Pandemic: The Board Game $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Patchwork The Game $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. Rule with an Iron Fish: A Pirate Fishing RPG $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  36. Scythe: Digital Edition $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  37. Small Living World UNLOCKED $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. Small World: Civilizations & Conquests $5.99 -> $2.29; Sale ends in 6 days
  39. Sol 705 Complete Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  40. Talisman $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  41. Talisman: Origins $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  42. Terraforming Mars $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  43. The First Tree $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  44. Ticket to Ride $6.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 6 days
  45. Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  46. Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  47. Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  48. 25 Maps PREMIUM - RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  49. 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  50. Age of Pirates RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  51. Assassin's Creed Identity $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  52. Beholder 2 $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  53. Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  54. Bubbles the Cat $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  55. Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  56. Cyber Knights RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  57. Darkarta: A Broken Heart's Quest (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  58. Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  59. Do Not Feed The Monkeys $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  60. Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  61. Grandpa's Table HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  62. GRIS $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  63. Hairy Letters $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  64. Hairy Phonics 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  65. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  66. In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  67. Jack in Space - educational game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  68. Lucid Dream Adventure 3 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  69. Minit $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  70. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  71. Please Don't Touch Anything 3D $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  72. Please, Don't Touch Anything: Classic $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  73. Please, Don't Touch Anything VR $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  74. Puzzling Peaks EXE $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  75. Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  76. Reigns: Game of Thrones $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  77. Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  78. Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  79. Space Battle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  80. SPACEPLAN $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  81. Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  82. Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  83. Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  84. Templar Assault RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  85. Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  86. The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  87. The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  88. The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  89. The Talos Principle $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  90. Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  91. Wanna Survive $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  92. Witcheye $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  93. Zelle -Occult Adventure- $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  94. Adventures of Mana $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  95. CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  96. CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
  97. D&D Lords of Waterdeep $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  98. DRAGON QUEST $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  99. DRAGON QUEST II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  100. DRAGON QUEST III $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  101. DRAGON QUEST IV $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  102. DRAGON QUEST V $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  103. DRAGON QUEST VI $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  104. DRAGON QUEST VIII $19.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
  105. FINAL FANTASY $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  106. FINAL FANTASY II $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  107. FINAL FANTASY III $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  108. FINAL FANTASY IV $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  109. FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  110. FINAL FANTASY V $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  111. FINAL FANTASY VI $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  112. FINAL FANTASY VII $15.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
  113. FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $20.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in ?
  114. FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  115. FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  116. Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  117. Monster Hunter Stories $19.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
  118. Muse Dash $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
  119. Romancing SaGa 2 $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
  120. SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $29.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  121. Secret of Mana $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  122. THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in ?
  123. Twilight Struggle $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  124. VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Gladient Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Moxy Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. One UI - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. One UI 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Oxigen Square - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days