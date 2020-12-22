Mounting former pro basketball player Michael Jordan in your living room doesn't seem like a great idea, but mounting a 4K Android TV on the wall that's about the same size as Michael Jordan sounds a lot better. Right now, there's a 75" set from Hisense that's on sale at Best Buy for just $699.99 — a full $300 in savings.

This model is part of Hisense's H65 series, so it has all the essentials you expect from a premium TV: support for HDR10, Google Assistant-integration, and 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision. It also boasts "breathtakingly realistic" three-dimensional surround sound due to DTS Virtual: X technology. It works with Bluetooth earbuds and headsets as well, in case you'd rather watch solo.

This package includes a TV stand for simple mounting, along with a voice remote that makes searching for movies, opening apps, and controlling volume settings easier than ever.

If you're ready to hang up a TV that offers about as much viewing space as Michael Jordan's height, head over to Best Buy now to take advantage of these $300 savings and bring home this 75" Hisense H65 series set for just $699.99.