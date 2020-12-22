Stadia's $10-a-month premium subscription, Stadia Pro, includes access to an ever-expanding catalog of games at no additional cost. The selection of redeemable games varies — Google adds a few each month, and sometimes removes some. Here, for your convenience, we've compiled a handy list of all the games you can claim right now.

Any Pro games you claim stay in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe, you lose access — but you'll get it back if you resubscribe later. If you've enabled family sharing, members of your family group can access your Pro titles, even if they're not subscribed themselves.

On December 1, six new games joined Stadia Pro: popular tactics indie Into the Breach, Hitman 2, musical puzzler Kine, monster truck racer Monster Jam Steel Titans, space combat roguelike Everspace, and multiplayer Hello Neighbor spinoff Secret Neighbor. Twin-stick shooter Outcasters and chill adventure game Submerged: Hidden depths were added on December 3.

Four games left the service this month: you can no longer claim Superhot, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Little Nightmares, or Hello Neighbor. In a surprise move, Google made Super Bomberman R Online free to play for everyone starting this month, even those without a Pro subscription.

Including Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online (neither of which requires a subscription), Pro subscribers are able to claim a total of 36 games as of today.

On December 22, cheeky JRPG Cthulu Saves Christmas joined Stadia Pro. Starting January 1, you'll be able to pick up four additional games: racer F1 2020, synthwave murder-fest Hotline Miami, musical action adventure Figment, and action RPG Ary and the Secret of Seasons. Celeste, Dead by Daylight, Embr, Gylt, Risk of Rain 2, and Rock of Ages III will all no longer be available in the new year, so get 'em while they're hot.

Pro subs will be able to claim a total of 34 games in January.

The following list includes all current and former Stadia Pro games. (Sort by availability to move expired games to the bottom.)

To get a sense of what's available on Stadia beyond freebies, check out our list of every single game on the platform. For any other questions, you can refer to our in-depth Stadia explainer.