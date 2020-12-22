This story was originally published and last updated

Stadia's $10-a-month premium subscription, Stadia Pro, includes access to an ever-expanding catalog of games at no additional cost. The selection of redeemable games varies — Google adds a few each month, and sometimes removes some. Here, for your convenience, we've compiled a handy list of all the games you can claim right now.

New games for January 2021

  • New Pro games available January 1:
    • Ary and the Secret of Seasons
    • F1 2020
    • Figment
    • Hotline Miami

Cthulu Saves Christmas was added on December 22.

Any Pro games you claim stay in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe, you lose access — but you'll get it back if you resubscribe later. If you've enabled family sharing, members of your family group can access your Pro titles, even if they're not subscribed themselves.

On December 1, six new games joined Stadia Pro: popular tactics indie Into the Breach, Hitman 2, musical puzzler Kine, monster truck racer Monster Jam Steel Titans, space combat roguelike Everspace, and multiplayer Hello Neighbor spinoff Secret Neighbor. Twin-stick shooter Outcasters and chill adventure game Submerged: Hidden depths were added on December 3.

Four games left the service this month: you can no longer claim Superhot, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Little Nightmares, or Hello Neighbor. In a surprise move, Google made Super Bomberman R Online free to play for everyone starting this month, even those without a Pro subscription.

Including Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online (neither of which requires a subscription), Pro subscribers are able to claim a total of 36 games as of today.

On December 22, cheeky JRPG Cthulu Saves Christmas joined Stadia Pro. Starting January 1, you'll be able to pick up four additional games: racer F1 2020, synthwave murder-fest Hotline Miami, musical action adventure Figment, and action RPG Ary and the Secret of Seasons. CelesteDead by DaylightEmbrGyltRisk of Rain 2, and Rock of Ages III will all no longer be available in the new year, so get 'em while they're hot.

Pro subs will be able to claim a total of 34 games in January.

The following list includes all current and former Stadia Pro games. (Sort by availability to move expired games to the bottom.)

TitleAddedAvailability
Ary and the Secret of Seasons2021/01/01Not yet available
Celeste2020/10/01Available until 2021/01/01
Crayta2020/07/01Currently available
Cthulu Saves Christmas2020/12/22Currently available
Dead by Daylight2020/10/01Available until 2021/01/01
Destiny 22020/11/19Currently available; base game free for all users
Destiny 2: The Collection2019/11/19Removed 2020/11/19
Elder Scrolls Online2020/06/16Removed 2020/07/16
Embr2020/01/01Available until 2021/01/01
Everspace2020/12/01Currently available
F1 20202021/01/01Not yet available
Farming Simulator 19: Platinum Edition2019/12/01Removed 2020/03/01
Figment2021/01/01Not yet available
The Gardens Between2020/11/01Currently available
Get Packed2020/06/01Removed 2020/09/01
Grid2020/03/01Removed 2020/09/01
Gunsport2020/09/01Currently available
Gylt2020/02/01Available until 2021/01/01
Hello Neighbor2020/09/20Removed 2020/12/01
Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek2020/11/01Currently available
Hitman2020/09/01Currently available
Hitman 22020/12/01Currently available
Hotline Miami2021/01/01Not yet available
Human: Fall Flat2020/10/01Currently available
Into the Breach2020/12/01Currently available
Jotun: Valhalla Edition2020/10/01Currently available
Just Shapes & Beats2020/06/01Removed 2020/11/01
Kine2020/12/01Currently available
Kona2020/08/01Removed 2020/09/01
Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris2020/10/01Currently available
Little Nightmares2020/07/01Removed 2020/12/01
Metro 2033: Redux2020/08/01Removed 2020/10/01
Metro Exodus2020/02/01Removed 2020/04/01
Metro Last Light Redux2020/09/01Removed 2020/11/01
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom2020/07/01Removed 2020/10/01
Monster Jam Steel Titans2020/12/01Currently available
Orcs Must Die! 32020/06/14Currently available
Outcasters2020/12/03Currently available
Panzer Dragoon Remake2020/06/01Currently available
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds2020/04/28Currently available
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid2020/06/01Removed 2020/12/01
Republique2020/11/01Currently available
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration2020/01/01Removed 2020/02/01
Risk of Rain 22020/11/01Available until 2021/01/01
Rock of Ages III2020/08/14Available until 2021/01/01
Samurai Shodown2019/11/19Removed 2020/02/01
Secret Neighbor2020/12/01Currently available
Serious Sam Collection2020/04/01Removed 2020/06/01
Sniper Elite 42020/11/01Currently available
Spitlings2020/04/01Removed 2020/06/01
Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)2020/04/01Removed 2020/06/01
SteamWorld Dig2020/07/01Currently available
SteamWorld Dig 22020/03/01Currently available
SteamWorld Heist2020/05/01Currently available
SteamWorld Quest2020/03/01Currently available
Strange Brigade2020/08/01Removed 2020/11/01
Submerged: Hidden Depths2020/12/03Currently available
Sundered: Eldritch Edition2020/11/01Currently available
Super Bomberman R Online2020/09/01Currently available; free for all users as of December 1, 2020
Superhot2020/06/01Removed 2020/12/01
Superhot: Mind Control Delete2020/10/01Currently available
Thumper2020/01/01Removed 2020/05/01
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition2019/12/01Removed 2020/01/01
The Turing Test2020/05/01Removed 2020/10/01
West of Loathing2020/07/01Removed 2020/11/01
Zombie Army 4: Dead War2020/05/01Removed 2020/08/01

