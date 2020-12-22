While the Android 11 update for last year’s OnePlus 7 and 7T series has been delayed, OnePlus seems on track with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The two 2020 flagships have now reached their fifth beta round, which brings a ton of fixes, most of which are pretty minor, indicating that we’re fast approaching the stable release.
With Open Beta 5, the OP 8 and 8 Pro have picked up the latest December security patch. Another addition is the Rewind Recording feature in Game Space that lets you record the last 30 seconds of the game you’re playing.
OnePlus has also fixed the bug that froze any calls you received while playing music over Bluetooth, in addition to other minor fixes for the delay in message reception and occasional volume toggle and speaker failures. You can glance over the full changelog below:
- System
- Optimized the startup speed of some apps for a faster launch experience
- Fixed the small probability issue that receiving messages may delay
- Fixed the issue that the volume adjustment has a small probability of failure
- Fixed the small probability issue that the speaker doesn't work
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.12
- Camera
- Refresh the animation effects when activating the front camera
- Game Space
- Newly added Rewind Recording where you can record the exciting moments in the game of past 30 seconds with just one tap (Swipe down from the upper left or right corner to quickly open in the Gaming Tools)
- Bluetooth
- Fixed the issue that the call may freeze when receiving the phone when playing music via Bluetooth
Released earlier today, OxygenOS Open Beta 5 should already be reaching the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro units on beta. It’s advised to carefully note the OS version you’re downloading since a recent mishap entirely wiped some phones after installing a previous beta update. Ideally, you should avoid installing the beta OS on your primary phone, but if you still want to go ahead, make sure to follow the official instructions listed on the page linked below.
