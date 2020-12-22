OnePlus has released plenty of phones over the years, but one product it has never tried to revolutionize (yet) is the smartwatch. We thought that might change when a listing for the OnePlus Watch was spotted this past summer, but then things got delayed and the status of the watch was unknown. We now know that it's coming — and we won't have long to wait.

The news comes courtesy of OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau, who tweeted a message out today letting fans know that the long awaited OnePlus smartwatch is set for release "early next year." The watch was originally set to be unveiled back in October, with the company going so far as to send engineering samples out to telecom agencies over the summer. But there was an alleged procedural setback that postponed the debut indefinitely, though whether the cause was rooted in software bugs or mass production woes we don't know.

Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true.🎁 https://t.co/H1Fqv9srXj — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 22, 2020

Images leaked last month revealing a Cyberpunk 2077-themed smartwatch that did not run on Google's Wear OS, but last week Lau said the company is open to using Wear OS in future smartwatches. Google gave Wear OS a number of performance and UI enhancements along with Android 11, so it would make sense for OnePlus to take advantage of Google's OS while adding its own tweaks and optimizations — much like it does with Oxygen OS.

If this is indeed the case, we won't have to wait long to see what OnePlus can do with Wear OS. According to Lau's tweet, the OnePlus wearable should be available to the public in early 2021 — perhaps unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9 in March.