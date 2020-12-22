OnePlus introduced its first truly wireless earbuds earlier this year in the form of the OnePlus Buds, and the OnePlus Buds Z followed a few months later. It hasn't been long since OnePlus released the Buds Z, but now the company is back with a stylish special edition that sets it apart from any other model on the market.

The new edition comes courtesy of artist Steven Harrington, a Los Angeles-based artist and designer who created a new character called Cool Cat that is featured in the new psychedelic aesthetic. While the chaotic doodles give the buds a messy look that some won't be a fan of, there's no denying that the two-tone purple and mint color combo is pretty funky. Even the charging case gets a minty makeover.

The standard OnePlus Buds Z launched last month with features like Dolby Atmos and bass boost for the low price of $49.99. These new Steven Harrington Edition earbuds go on sale tomorrow, December 23, on OnePlus.com. They'll be priced a bit higher at $59.99, but hey, that's a reasonable premium to pay for a variant this bold, right?