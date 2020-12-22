We can't quite tell if Google is trying to embrace the now-classic meme or not, but the company just published a new video to YouTube, promoting Google Photos to the slightly tweaked tunes of popularly-hated corporate rock darling Nickelback's "Photograph." It's a little cringey, and I legitimately hate the song, but even I have to admit that comparing Chad Kroeger's hair to instant ramen while pointing out Google Photos' rare image misclassifications is a little funny.

Sorry, I won't ruin the rest of it for you. Behold what's sure to be one of 2020's more musically contentious fruits:

I never honestly thought Google would use Nickelback to promote Google Photos, but a few moments are honestly and legitimately funny, poking fun at both the product and lead singer Chad Kroeger in the process.