Stadia may have already celebrated its one-year anniversary last month, but that doesn't mean that Google is giving up any momentum. The service launched for the first time on Apple devices and announced three new games last week, and today the cloud gaming platform is releasing a slew of game discounts, as well as letting Stadia Pro players know what free titles to expect next month.

There are savings on a bunch of popular combat titles from franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Borderlands, and HITMAN, as well as discounts on other games like NBA 2K21, PGA TOUR 2K21, and even STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order. But the best deal of all might be on Crayta: Premium Edition, because it's free for everyone through January 5. In addition, the three new titles announced last week are available to purchase in the store now — that's Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Enter the Gungeon, and Reigns.

For Pro members, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds – Breakthrough Edition is now available to claim. Plus, they're getting an extra helping of December magic in the form of another game that arrives today: Cthulhu Saves Christmas is described as a hilarious, lighthearted RPG that blends the terror of the elder gods and the warmth of holiday cheer — sounds fun, right?

Google is also taking this time to unveil January's slate of free titles for Stadia Pro members:

F1 2020 - Open-wheel racing at its finest!

Hotline Miami - A fast, visceral top-down shooter that rewards the quick and punishes the hesitant.

Figment - A musical journey through the mind.

Ary and the Secret of Seasons - A colorful action-RPG that encourages you to explore a mysterious world.

If you're a Stadia Pro member who hasn't played titles like Celeste, GYLT, or Risk of Rain 2, better do it soon, as these games and more can't be claimed any longer after December 31. And one more thing — remember that $10 Stadia store credit you got for signing up for the Pro plan? That expires at the end of this year, so if you want to get a new game while giving Google a little less money than usual, the time is now.

Stadia has had a busy holiday season so far, and it could get even busier before the year is over, as Google is experimenting with giving new Stadia accounts a 30-minute Stadia Pro trial with no payment information required before committing to a 30-day trial by inputting card details.