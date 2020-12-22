Google has been a big proponent of progressive web apps for a while now, utilizing PWAs for everything from Google Chat's desktop application to getting Stadia running on Apple devices. Now a change is coming to Chrome for Windows that will let PWAs perform more like traditional Windows apps in one key area: the uninstall process.

Chrome users on Windows 10 may soon gain the ability to uninstall PWAs in the same way they would native apps — via the Control Panel, as well as from the Settings. The feature is currently hidden behind a flag that isn't available in the stable channel, but if all goes according to plan, it should make its way down to all users soon.

This change allows PWAs to be uninstalled just like traditional native apps.

This change has actually been in the works for a while. We first caught wind of it over a year ago back in June of 2019, when Google signaled its intention to allow PWAs to be uninstalled via the ‘Uninstall or change a program’ Control Panel in Windows. Now it looks like the feature is finally coming to fruition in a change that will make PWAs behave even more like traditional desktop applications.