The world's first commercially available smartphone with an under-display camera is now on sale. The ZTE Axon 20 5G, announced back in September, costs €449/£419/$449 and comes in black. Aside from the fancy camera/display tech, the phone's specs put it in the upper mid-range segment — it's powered by a Snapdragon 765G chip and offers 30W fast charging.
On a trip to China this time last year, I was lucky enough to see an Oppo prototype with very similar technology, and Xiaomi is also readying a phone with this feature. ZTE beat them both to the punch with commercial availability, though, and early reports suggest the camera takes surprisingly usable photos for a first-gen product. It won't be good enough for selfie aficionados, but if you only use the front-facing camera sparingly, this could be a very appealing proposition.
Specs
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Display
|6.92" FHD+ (2460x1080) OLED
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD expandable
|Rear cameras
|Primary: 64MP
Wide-angle: 8MP (120° FOV)
Macro: 2MP
Depth: 2MP
|Front-facing camera
|32MP
|Software
|Android 10
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, NFC
|Battery
|4,220mAh, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ (30W)
|Dimensions
|172.1 x 77.9 x 7.98mm 198g
|Misc
|Under-display camera, under-display FP sensor, under-display sound
You'll need to jump through a few hoops if you want to buy the Axon 20 5G. First, you need to join the New Vision Club on ZTE's website, then fill in a form to get an invitation code. There is likely a limited supply so it might be a bit tough to get your hands on one if you're not quick. It's available in a handful of countries across Europe and Asia — see full availability here. If you manage to make an order, you'll also get a free set of ZTE's LiveBuds TWS earphones.
- Source:
- ZTE
Comments