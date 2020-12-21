The world's first commercially available smartphone with an under-display camera is now on sale. The ZTE Axon 20 5G, announced back in September, costs €449/£419/$449 and comes in black. Aside from the fancy camera/display tech, the phone's specs put it in the upper mid-range segment — it's powered by a Snapdragon 765G chip and offers 30W fast charging.

On a trip to China this time last year, I was lucky enough to see an Oppo prototype with very similar technology, and Xiaomi is also readying a phone with this feature. ZTE beat them both to the punch with commercial availability, though, and early reports suggest the camera takes surprisingly usable photos for a first-gen product. It won't be good enough for selfie aficionados, but if you only use the front-facing camera sparingly, this could be a very appealing proposition.

Specs Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Display 6.92" FHD+ (2460x1080) OLED RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, microSD expandable Rear cameras Primary: 64MP

Wide-angle: 8MP (120° FOV)

Macro: 2MP

Depth: 2MP Front-facing camera 32MP Software Android 10 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, NFC Battery 4,220mAh, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ (30W) Dimensions 172.1 x 77.9 x 7.98mm 198g Misc Under-display camera, under-display FP sensor, under-display sound

You'll need to jump through a few hoops if you want to buy the Axon 20 5G. First, you need to join the New Vision Club on ZTE's website, then fill in a form to get an invitation code. There is likely a limited supply so it might be a bit tough to get your hands on one if you're not quick. It's available in a handful of countries across Europe and Asia — see full availability here. If you manage to make an order, you'll also get a free set of ZTE's LiveBuds TWS earphones.