The Samsung Galaxy S21 has already been leaked substantially around the web. We have a good idea of what the series will look like, what hardware it packs, and what it might cost. If you're already eagerly awaiting the upcoming flagships, you can now ornament your current phone with wallpapers leaked by musician and YouTuber Rydah.

The package offered consists of 12 high-res backdrops, four DeX wallpapers, and six lockscreen backgrounds. They're offered in a Google Drive folder. The six lockscreen wallpapers are animated, so you might not be able to use them on your phone without tweaks, but the other files should work without changes. The wallpapers all consist of colorful sand or paint-like structures that appear to be thrown through the air. There are dark and bright backgrounds, so you should be able to find something that suits your system theme.

You can download the wallpapers via a Google Drive link on Rydah's website, linked in the source below. If the rumors are to be believed, the S21 series could already be introduced in January this time around. We might not have to wait for the real deal much longer.